Uzbekistan vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly match Match

What time isUzbekistan vs Venezuela match for Friendly match?
Where and how Uzbekistan vs. Venezuela and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Uzbekistan vs Venezuela in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Uzbekistan vs Venezuela in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Uzbekistan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Cameroon, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Uzbekistan 1-0 Bolivia, 24 Mar, 2023, International friendlies
Uzbekistan 0-0 Russia, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Uzbekistan 2-0 Kazakhstan, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Cameroon 0-2 Uzbekistan, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Venezuela doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against United Arab Emirates, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Saudi Arabia 1-2 Venezuela, 24 Mar, 2023, International Friendlies
Syria 1-2 Venezuela, 20 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Venezuela 2-2 Panama, 15 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
United Arab Emirates 0-4 Venezuela, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Venezuela 0-1 Iceland, 22 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this player from Uzbekistan
The forward of Uzbekistan, Eldor Shomurodov 27 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 5 games as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals and 0 assists in the Spezia of the Italian Serie A, being crucial for his selection, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this player from Venezuela
The Venezuelan forward, Salomon Rondon 33 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Argentine Liga Profesional with River Plate, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Uzbekistan vs Venezuela match, corresponding to the International Friendly. The match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City, at 14:00.
Mexico: 12:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 hours
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours