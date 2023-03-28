Switzerland vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eurocup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Switzerland vs. Israel on TV and in real time?
When is the Switzerland vs. Israel match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE TEAMS:
Israel: Glazer; Eli Dasa, Miguel Vítor, Shlomo and Leidner; Neta Lavi, Gloukh and Peretz; Dolev Haziza, Manor Solomon and Weissman
EMBOLO:
The star of the Swiss team, striker Breel Embolo, was even called up. But in the first match he was not even present on the bench. He remains a doubt for this duel against Israel because of physical problems.
SUMMONED FROM ISRAEL:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Peretz, Omri Glazer, Yoav Jarfi;
Defenders: Miguel Vitor, Danny Gruper, Raz Shlomo, Doron Leidner, Eli Dassa, Shawn Goldberg, Iyad Abu Abid, Shagib Yehezkel.
Midfielders: Oskar Gluch, Dor Peretz, Mahmoud Jaber, Dolev Haziza, Muhammad Kanaan, Omri Gandelman, Gabi Kanikowski, Beavers Natcho, Netta Lavie.
Attackers: Lial Abda, Shawn Weissman, Thai Bribo, Manor Solomon.
SUMMONED FROM SWITZERLAND:
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer;
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Ricardo Rodriguez, Dominik Schmid, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger;
Midfielders and forwards: Zeki Amdoui, Breel Embolo, Edmilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabien Rieder, Xheridan Shaqiri, Dujibri Sow, Renato Steffen, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Andi Zeqiri.
SWITZERLAND:
The Belarusian team cannot play on national soil due to the decision of Uefa, the entity that organizes the Euro 2024, due to the undemocratic attitudes of the country's government. Thus, in Serbia, the Swiss applied 5-0 on Saturday, March 25. In the first half alone Renato Steffen scored a hat-trick in less than half an hour. He scored in the 4th, 17th and 29th minutes. In the final phase, Xhaka, in the 17th minute, and Amdouni, three minutes later, completed the rout.
ISRAEL
It even reacted quickly. In the 11th minute, Peretz restored parity to the scoreboard after being assisted by Solomon. However, Israel did not go beyond that, although they came closer to victory. Having controlled the ball for 53% of the time, they created more than twice as many chances to score (18 to 7). However, quality was lacking. The rate of shots on target showed equalities. There were three correct shots for each side.
TIME AND PLACE!
In a match that closes the second round of qualifying group I of the European Championship, the teams of Switzerland and Israel meet on Tuesday, 28th. While the hosts are trying to maintain their lead in the group, the visitors are aiming to enter the qualification zone for the final phase of the tournament.
The Swiss are the favorites to top their group and have started the qualifiers on the right foot. Playing on a neutral ground, they thrashed Belarus 5-0. The Israelis, on the other hand, stumbled in front of their own fans. The 1-1 draw with Kosovo was considered an unfortunate result, and left the battle for second place in the group in a mess.
The ball starts rolling for Switzerland vs. Israel at 2:45 pm ET, at the Stade de Genève, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Euro qualifier
Date: 28 March 2023
Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET)
Venue: Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
Webcast: Star+.