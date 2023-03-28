Switzerland vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eurocup Qualifiers
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM40 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Switzerland vs. Israel on TV and in real time?

Switzerland vs. Israel
Euro qualifier

Date: 28 March 2023

Time: 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Venue: Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland
Webcast: Star+.

9:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Switzerland vs. Israel match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Switzerland vs. Israel will start at 2:45 pm (ET), being played at the Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland, in the 2nd round of the Euro Qualifiers. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
9:50 AMan hour ago

PROBABLE TEAMS:

Switzerland: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi and Ricardo Rodríguez; Zakaria, Freuler and Xhaka; Renato Steffen, Ruben Vargas and Cedric Itten

Israel: Glazer; Eli Dasa, Miguel Vítor, Shlomo and Leidner; Neta Lavi, Gloukh and Peretz; Dolev Haziza, Manor Solomon and Weissman

9:45 AMan hour ago

EMBOLO:

If Switzerland wins the duel against Israel at home, they will achieve a good score and open a lead over Romania. Remember that the teams that finish first go to the Eurocup as seeded teams. Thus, they have a better chance of escaping from the giant teams.

The star of the Swiss team, striker Breel Embolo, was even called up. But in the first match he was not even present on the bench. He remains a doubt for this duel against Israel because of physical problems.

9:40 AMan hour ago

SUMMONED FROM ISRAEL:

Coach Alon Hazan has assembled Israel with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. The players called up for the first two qualifying matches for Euro 2024 were:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Peretz, Omri Glazer, Yoav Jarfi;
Defenders: Miguel Vitor, Danny Gruper, Raz Shlomo, Doron Leidner, Eli Dassa, Shawn Goldberg, Iyad Abu Abid, Shagib Yehezkel.
Midfielders: Oskar Gluch, Dor Peretz, Mahmoud Jaber, Dolev Haziza, Muhammad Kanaan, Omri Gandelman, Gabi Kanikowski, Beavers Natcho, Netta Lavie.
Attackers: Lial Abda, Shawn Weissman, Thai Bribo, Manor Solomon.

9:35 AMan hour ago

SUMMONED FROM SWITZERLAND:

Coach Murat Yakin, who was kept on despite the disastrous defeat that prevented Switzerland from achieving a better result at the World Cup, set up the team with a four-man defensive line, three holding midfielders, two linking midfielders and two forwards. The players called up for the first rounds of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship were

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer;

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Ricardo Rodriguez, Dominik Schmid, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger;

Midfielders and forwards: Zeki Amdoui, Breel Embolo, Edmilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabien Rieder, Xheridan Shaqiri, Dujibri Sow, Renato Steffen, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Andi Zeqiri.

9:30 AMan hour ago

SWITZERLAND:

Switzerland ended the Qatar 2022 World Cup in debt to its fans. It was eliminated from the tournament by being thrashed 6-1 by Portugal in the round of 16. Nothing better than the fragile Belarusian team to start repaying the debt. Especially with the possibility of playing on a neutral field in the first round of qualifying for the European Championship 2024.

The Belarusian team cannot play on national soil due to the decision of Uefa, the entity that organizes the Euro 2024, due to the undemocratic attitudes of the country's government. Thus, in Serbia, the Swiss applied 5-0 on Saturday, March 25. In the first half alone Renato Steffen scored a hat-trick in less than half an hour. He scored in the 4th, 17th and 29th minutes. In the final phase, Xhaka, in the 17th minute, and Amdouni, three minutes later, completed the rout.

Photo: Switzerland

 

9:25 AMan hour ago

ISRAEL

Israel's quest for an unprecedented qualification for the final phase of the European Championship did not start in the way Israel would have liked. Even playing in Tel-Aviv, the most the team could manage on Saturday, March 25, against Kosovo, was a 1-1 draw. They were put at a disadvantage by Dasa's own goal in the 36th minute of the first half.

It even reacted quickly. In the 11th minute, Peretz restored parity to the scoreboard after being assisted by Solomon. However, Israel did not go beyond that, although they came closer to victory. Having controlled the ball for 53% of the time, they created more than twice as many chances to score (18 to 7). However, quality was lacking. The rate of shots on target showed equalities. There were three correct shots for each side.

9:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Switzerland and Israel is valid for the second round of qualifying for the Eurocup Championship.

In a match that closes the second round of qualifying group I of the European Championship, the teams of Switzerland and Israel meet on Tuesday, 28th. While the hosts are trying to maintain their lead in the group, the visitors are aiming to enter the qualification zone for the final phase of the tournament.

The Swiss are the favorites to top their group and have started the qualifiers on the right foot. Playing on a neutral ground, they thrashed Belarus 5-0. The Israelis, on the other hand, stumbled in front of their own fans. The 1-1 draw with Kosovo was considered an unfortunate result, and left the battle for second place in the group in a mess.

The ball starts rolling for Switzerland vs. Israel at 2:45 pm ET, at the Stade de Genève, in Geneva, Switzerland.

9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Switzerland vs Israel live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams in the Eurocup Championship Qualifiers. On one side is Switzerland, who competed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, being in the same group as the Brazilian national team and advanced in second place. The team, however, stopped in the round of 16 after a 6-1 defeat to Portugal. Now, the fight is on for a place in the European Championship and the Swiss have already won a game, in their opening match, 5-0, over Belarus. On the other side is Israel, which goes into the match as an underdog. The team drew 1-1 in their opening qualifying match against Kosovo. Switzerland and Israel are in Group I, which also includes Romania, Kosovo, Andorra, and Belarus. Both teams face each other in the second round of qualifying for the European Championship. The duel will be played at 2:45 PM ET, at the Stade de Genève, in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow everything about the duel between the Swiss and the Israelis here on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo