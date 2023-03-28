Malawi vs Egypt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Nations Cup Qualifications

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Malawi vs Egypt.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Malawi vs Egypt live, as well as the latest information coming out of Malawi. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Egypt's last lineup
Egypt's final lineup was as follows: El Shenawy, Hany, Hegazi, Mohamed, Hamdy, Zizo, Hamed, Mahmoud, Marmoush, Salah and Mostafa.
Last Malawi lineup
Malawi's last lineup was as follows: Thomu, Petro, Chaziya, Chembezi, Chirwa, Mhone, Banda, C. Chirwa, Madinga, Mhango and Muyaba.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Malawi vs Egypt of 28th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM,
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 9:00 AM.
Spain: 3:00 PM,
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Malawi vs Egypt will be played on the Egyptian and CAF channels. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Egypt standings
Egypt are in second place in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with six points from their matches against Malawi and Ethiopia. To advance to the next round, Egypt must finish in the top two positions, with them in second place and Guinea in first place with a three-point difference
Malawi standings
Malawi find themselves at the bottom of Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with three points from a possible nine. They are three points behind second-placed Egypt and six points behind Guinea. To advance to the next round, Malawi must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Guinea and Egypt, with a difference of six and three points respectively.
Last friendly match
Malawi's last friendly match was against Bangladesh where they drew 1-1. On the other hand, Egypt's last friendly match was against Belgium where they beat the Europeans 1-2. Two goals in a short period of time were criminal for Roberto Martinez's team who could not equalize. In the first half, Egypt led 0-2 at the break with goals from Mostafa and Trezeguet. In the 76th minute, Openda pulled one back but it was not enough to take anything positive from the match.
Last Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Malawi's last match was against Egypt on Matchday 3 of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the Egyptians won 2-0 at their stadium. Rui Vitória's side dominated throughout the match and killed the game off in the first 45 minutes. Salah scored in the twentieth minute thanks to Hamdy's assist. At the end of the first half, Salah set up Marmoush to half-set the game before going to the locker room. In the end, Egypt won convincingly to take all three points from the Cairo International Stadium.