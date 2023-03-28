Gambia vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Africa Nations Cup Qualifications

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Mali line-up
Mali's last lineup was as follows: Diawara, Traoré, Kouyaté, Fofana, Haidara, Doucouré, A. Haidara, Dieng, Doumbia, Koita and A. Traoré.
Last Gambia lineup
Gambia's last lineup was as follows: Gaye, Sonko, Sanneh, Colley, Manneh, Ngum, Janko, Jallow, Barrow, Touray and Ceesay.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Gambia vs Mali of 28th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM,
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brasil: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 12:00 PM.
Colombia: 11:00 AM.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM,
Mexico: 10:00 AM.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM.
Venezuela: 12:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Gambia vs Mali will be shown on the CAF channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Mali Ranking
Mali are at the top of Group G of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with nine points and have yet to taste defeat during this qualifying campaign. To advance to the next round, Mali has to be in the top two positions, they are first and Congo is in second place with three points, as well as Gambia and South Sudan.
Gambia Ranking
Gambia are in third place in Group G of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with three points out of a possible nine. They are three points behind second-placed Congo and six points behind their opponents Mali. To advance to the next round, Gambia must finish in the top two positions, which are occupied by Mali and Congo, with a difference of six and three points respectively.
Last friendly match
On the one hand, Gambia drew 0-0 against Guinea Bissau in a friendly match where the initial score remained unchanged despite the chances of both teams. On the other hand, Mali lost to Mauritania by the minimum, 1-0. The first 45 minutes were scoreless, with the winning goal coming in the 53rd minute thanks to Mamadou Sy.
Last match between them
Mali's last match was against Gambia where they won 2-0 on Matchday 3 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. With an early goal and another at the end of the match, Mali finished off their opponents. In the third minute, the home side took the lead with a goal by Doumbia. Despite Mali's control, the scoreboard did not move again until the second half, when Traoré scored the winning goal in the 95th minute of the match.