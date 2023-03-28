United Arab Emirates vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the United Arab Emirates vs Thailand in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 15:00 PM.
Spain: 20:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teereasil Dangda was the top scorer in the AFF Championship with six goals, tied with Vietnam's Tien Ling, but the Thai had more assists with two. The 34-year-old attacker, who plays for Pathum United, has 10 goals and two assists this season. With the national team, he has 37 goals and three assists in 88 games played.
Watch out for this player in UAE
Harid Abdalla is a 20-year-old forward who has two goals and two assists for Shabab Al Ahly Dubai this season. In the 18 matches he has played for his national team, he has scored one goal and two assists.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thailand National Team won the AFF Championship at the beginning of 2023 by beating Vietnam in the final. After a perfect group stage where they only dropped two points against Indonesia with a draw. In the semifinals they had to come from behind after losing 1-0 against Malaysia in the first leg. In their most recent friendly match they lost 3-1 against Syria last Saturday.
How does the United Arab Emirates arrive?
They are coming from a goalless draw against Tajikistan in this national teams' match. The team is coming from the Gulf Cup where they failed to advance from the group stage, losing against Bahrain and Kuwait and drawing 1-1 against Qatar. After these results they finished in the last position of group B with only one point.
Background
A total of 10 times these two teams have faced each other throughout history with a balance of six victories for the United Arab Emirates, two for Thailand and two matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2021 in the Asian World Cup qualifiers where UAE won 3-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Nahyan Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United Arab Emirates and Thailand will meet in a friendly match.
