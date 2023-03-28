Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia?
If you want to watch Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia it will not be possible to follow it on television.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia in friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Saudi Arabia
Salem Al Dawsari, a 31-year-old striker who plays for Al Hilal, where he has six goals and three assists this season 2022-23. While with the national team of his country, he has played 73 games where he has 19 goals and two assists;
Watch out for this player in Bolivia
Marcelo Martins, a 35-year-old striker who currently plays for Cerro Porteño in the Paraguayan league. The striker has played 98 matches with the Bolivian national team in which he has scored 30 goals and five assists;
How does Bolivia arrive?
The National Team of Bolivia comes from losing against Uzbekistan in what was the first match of this 2023 where they lost by the minimum (1-0). They come after losing the last seven consecutive matches and have not won since January 21, 2022 where they won a friendly 5-0 against Trinidad and Tobago;
How does Saudi Arabia arrive?
They arrive after a friendly match against Venezuela where they lost 2-1. A team that did not make it out of the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite beating Argentina in the first group. Nor in the Gulf Cup where they finished third in Group A with three points;
Background
A total of three times Bolivia and Saudi Arabia have faced each other throughout history with a balance of two friendlies and one victory for the Bolivian team. The last time they met was in 2018 in a friendly match in which they drew 2-2.
Venue: The match will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, a stadium located in Jeddah that was inaugurated in 1970 and has a capacity of 24,493 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bolivia and Saudi Arabia will face each other in a friendly match;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia in Friendly Match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Bolivia vs Saudi Arabia in Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.