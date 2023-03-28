Libya vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Libya vs Tunisia in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 22:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Tunisia
Youssef Msakni, who plays for Al Arabi, is the top scorer of this team in the qualification for the African Cup with three goals, the last one against Libya on January 24. He has 19 goals and 14 assists in 91 matches played for Túnez's team.
Watch out for this player in Libya
Hamdou Elhouni, a 29-year-old striker, plays in the Tunisian league for ES Tunis where he has scored four goals and one assist this season. With the Libyan national team he has played 35 matches in which he has scored four goals and two assists;
How does Tunisia arrive?
Tunisia, which has just beaten Libya at home, is the leader of group J with seven points and a victory could qualify it for the African Cup. This team disputed the World Cup in Qatar where it did not pass the group stage, finishing in third place with four points despite beating France.
How does Libya arrive?
The Libyan National Team is coming from a 3-0 defeat at the home of Túnez and is currently third in the group with three points. They also played in the 2023 African Nations Championship where they failed to advance from the group stage, finishing third in Group A with three points;
Background
A total of 18 times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for Túnez who has won 13 times, twice Libya has won and three duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on March 24 where Túnez won 3-0;
Venue: The match will be played at the Benina Martyrs Stadium, which was inaugurated in March 2009 and has a capacity of 10550 spectators.
Preview of the match
Libya and Tunisia meet in the match corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. They are in Group J with Equatorial Guinea and Botswana;
