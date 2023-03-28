Romania vs Belarus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Romania vs Belarus.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Romania vs Belarus live, as well as the latest information coming out of Romania. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Last Belarus line-up
The final Belarus lineup was as follows: Kudravets, Yuzepchuk, Selyava, Volkov, Polyakov, Malkevich, Kovalev, Ebong, Yablonski, Grechikho and Khvashchinskiy.
Romania's last lineup
Romania's last lineup was as follows: Radu, Andrei, Dragusin, Burca, Sorescu, Morutan, Stanciu, Marin, Olaru, Man and Alibec.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Romania vs Belarus of 28th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM,
Bolivia: 3:45 PM.
Brasil: 3:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 12:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 3:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Venezuela: 2:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Romania vs Belarus can be seen on the UEFA TV channel. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Belarus standings
Belarus is in the last position of group I of the Euro qualifiers with zero points out of a possible three, as they lost their previous match against Switzerland by 0-5. They are tied on points with second-bottom Andorra and one point behind Israel and Kosovo. To advance to the next round, Belarus needs to move into the top two positions, which are occupied by Switzerland and Romania, who are both three points behind.
Romania standings
Romania is in second place in Group I of the Euro qualifiers with three points out of a possible three, as they won their previous match against Andorra. They are tied on points with first place Switzerland and two points behind Israel and Kosovo. To advance to the next round, Romania has to be in the top two positions, which are occupied by Switzerland and them.
Belarus' final match
Belarus lost 5-0 to Switzerland in matchday 1 of the EURO qualifiers. The Swiss sealed the match in the first 45 minutes with Steffen's hat trick. The Swiss scored the first goal in the 4th minute of play and in half an hour he gave half a game to the visiting team that in the second half finished off the home side with goals from Xhaka and Amdouni in three minutes. In the end, Switzerland won three points away to Belarus.
Romania's last match
Romania won their last match against Andorra by 0-2 in the match corresponding to matchday 1 of the European Championship Qualifying. From the start of the match, the visitors dominated Andorra, who had very few chances to hurt Radu's goal. Alibec warned for the Romanian team with a shot against the woodwork. Minutes later, Man scored the first goal of the match from Morutan's assist. Romania went into the break with a narrow lead. After coming back from the locker room, Alibec scored the second goal for Edward's side to give them three points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Romania vs Belarus this Tuesday, March 28 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to matchday 2 of the Eurocup Qualification. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.