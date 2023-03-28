Wales vs Latvia: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Euro Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the game Wales vs Latvia live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus app.
What time is Wales vs Latvia match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Wales vs Latvia of 28th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45PM in Star+
Bolivia: 2:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 3:45PM in Star+
Chile: 2:45PM in Star+
Colombia: 1:45PM in Star+
Ecuador: 1:45PM in Star+
USA (ET): 2:45PM in VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus
Spain: 6:45PM in Cuatro TV
Mexico: 1:45PM in Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Paraguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Peru: 1:45PM in Star+
Uruguay: 3:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 2:45PM in Star+
Wales vs Latvia
Wales and Latvia have only met once before in their history. In a friendly match in 2004 Latvia hosted Wales and were defeated 2-0, with goals from John Hartson and Craig Bellamy.
Probable Latvia
The probable Latvian line-up for the match is: Steinbors, Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Balodis, Sorokins; Ikauniekis, Tobers, Zjuzins, Cigankis; Uldrikis, Gutkovskis.
Probable Wales
The probable Welsh team for the match is: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon and Williams; Ampadu, Morrell, Wilson, Ramsey and James; Moore.
All force!
Both teams have no absentees for the match, plus on the Welsh side Daniel James and Harry Wilson return to the pitch for the national team.
Group D
Turkey leads qualifying group D with three points, while Wales and Croatia have one point. Latvia had an off day in the first round and have no points or games, tied with Armenia, who played in the first round.
Last Matches: Latvia
Latvia have two draws and one loss in their last matches. The first draw was on November 16, 1-1 with Estonia in the semifinal of the Baltic Cup, with Zenjov opening the scoring for Estonia and Krollis equalizing, going through on penalties 5-3, and in the final, on November 19, another 1-1 draw, with Johannesson opening the scoring for Iceland and Cigankis equalizing, losing 8-7 on penalties to Iceland. The loss came on Wednesday (22), in a friendly match with Ireland, 3-2, with goals from O'Dowda, Ferguson and Ogbene, while Uldrikis and Zjuins scored for Latvia.
Last Matches: Wales
Wales comes into this game with one draw and two losses. The first defeat came while still in the World Cup, 2-0 to Iran on November 25, with goals from Cheshmi and Rezaeian. On November 29, they lost again to England, 3-0, with goals from Rashford (2) and Foden. And in the first round of these qualifiers the draw was on Saturday (25), 1-1 away from home, with Croatia, with Kramaric opening the scoring and Broadhead equalizing.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Euro Cup Qualifiers match: Wales vs Latvia Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.