Mozambique vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match
Photo: Disclosure/CAF

6:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Mozambique vs Senegal Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Mozambique vs Senegal match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 AMan hour ago

Mozambique likely!

Chande; Baúque, Mexer, Júnior, Langa; Amadu, Kambala, Witi, Dominguês, Gildo; Ratifo.
5:50 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Mozambique?

Mozambique arrives for the confrontation with three consecutive defeats, including a 5-1 against Senegal in the last duel. The team has four points and is in second place in the group.
5:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Cisse!

“ a team that is now in 2º place behind.  a team we greatly respect.  It's true that we made a good choice for qualifying by beating them at home, but tomorrow we'll be back.   another. We are facing a team that still has every chance of qualifying”, explains Aliou Cissé.

“Our goal, we are the reigning champions, is to be in Ivory Coast. So, in this match, it is about continuing to work and getting qualification for this CAN”, said coach Aliou Cissé. For this second leg game against Mo& ;ambique, "we are still waiting for a game different from the first leg", says the Senegalese coach.

“My team is happy. ready. We have a status to defend, a title to defend”, he concluded.

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Day!

“We made an option in last Friday's game at home, we knew how to fight and we won that game.  , we know that here in Maputo it will not be the same game.  It is a totally different game. We have one session left to prepare for this game. Tomorrow, we know that the physical aspect will dominate, that Mozambique will be vindictive and that we expect another game” , declared Boulaye Dia.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable Senegal!

Gomis; Sabaly, Seck, Koulibaly, Ndour; Mendy, Sarr, Gueye; Ndieye, Mané, Dia.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

How do you get to Senegal?

Senegal arrives for the confrontation with five straight victories. The team has nine points and is This is very close to qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The African Cup of Nations Qualifiers is a qualifying tournament for the African Cup of Nations, the largest national team tournament on the African continent. The competition began to be played in March 2022, with a preliminary round of selections with the worst rankings within the continent. The group stage started to be played on the 1st of June last year, in which powerful teams are already playing.
There are 12 groups with four teams each, in which the first two are classified for the African Cup of Nations that will be played in Ivory Coast, in 2024.
The best teams in the FIFA rankings are seeded: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo. Of these, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana competed in the last World Cup, in which the Moroccan team made history and reached the semifinals of the tournament, eliminating the powerful Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling to France, which would become vice of the world. to Argentina.
The African Cup of Nations will be played in Ivory Coast between the 5th and 28th of January next year. There will be six stadiums to host the tournament: the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with capacity for 60,000 and the stage for the final. Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Bouaké Peace Stadium, Korhogo Stadium, San Pédro Stadium and Iamussucro Stadium. The first two are in the same city of Abidjan.

It will be the 34th edition of the competition, which already has a very heavy name on the football calendar, where several athletes from the main leagues in the world play. The first edition took place in Sudan, in 1957, where Egypt thrashed Ethiopia 4-0 and became the inaugural champion of the tournament.
Egypt is the biggest champion of the competition with seven titles, being the last one in 2010. Mohamed Salah's team faces a long fast of 23 years without winning the competition, where he was runner-up in 2021 to Senegal, who won the first trophy of the competition .
Cameroon with five, Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, Ivory Coast, Algeria and DR Congo, both with two, are the biggest champions of the African competition. Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa and Congo complete the list with one title each. Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea and Libya reached the final but never won the competition, while Equatorial Guinea reached a quarter-final.
By federation, UNAF, home to the northern countries, are the biggest winners. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia with 11 titles. WAFU, West Africa, with 10, joining Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal. Then UNIFFAC in Central Africa with eight, joining Cameroon, DR Congo and Congo. Finally, CECAF, East Africa with Ethiopia and Sudan with two and COSAFA, South Africa with South Africa and Zambia, also with two.

Photo: Disclosure/CAF
5:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium

The Mozambique vs Senegal game will be played at Zimpeto Stadium, with a capacity of 42.000 people.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Mozambique vs Senegal live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
