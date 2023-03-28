Nepal vs Bhutan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Nepal vs Bhutan Live Score Here
Speak up, Alberto Annese!
"We wanted at least a draw because we had less time to train. We will make few changes in the game against Bhutan and we will remain optimistic", he said.
"They were attentive and focused more on the counterattack. We couldn’t take our chances, but this is it! a performance after a few days of training. We want to get to; final and face Nepal again," he said.
Player of the match Ananta Tamang highlighted the need for greater coordination between the players. We didn’t play as we expected. We have to coordinate well and improve our game", he said. "We scored two goals, but that will not be enough. We still have Bhutan to play with. We have to work to keep possession of the ball and attack. Our front line cannot bother the opposing goalkeeper too much", he said.
How does Nepal arrive?
NEPAL
How do you get to Bhutan?
The latest competitions
Two rounds of play-off matches were played to determine the bottom eight qualifiers for the third round. The draw was held on 7th April 2016, at AFC House, Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia. The first round of matches was played between 2 and 7 June 2016 and the second round between 6 September and 11 October 2016. As the worst ranked of all teams participating in the play-off phase , Bhutan entered the second round, where they were drawn against Bangladesh.
The first leg was played on 6 September, with the second leg played on 11 October 2016. Bhutan drew the first leg 0-0, breaking a run of Bhutan ended up winning the second match by 3–1, giving them a 3–1 lead in total and allowing them to Bhutan were drawn on January 23, 2017 with Maldives, Palestine and Oman, and the draw was moved to January 18. January. The Bhutanese were knocked out of contention after four straight defeats, most notably a 10-0 away loss to Palestine.
In their first qualifying match, they faced Sri Lanka in the two-legged preliminary round. In the first leg in Colombo, Bhutan produced a shock result, defeating their hosts. 1–0, with Tshering Dorji scoring the winning goal in the eighty-fourth minute. This result drew praise from the now-disgraced FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who described the result as "a wonderful moment and historical " On Twitter, although Sri Lanka coach Nikola Kavazovic admitted that Bhutan were the better team, he remained confident that his team would ultimately be victorious.
The result was received very positively in Bhutan, with the team appearing heavily in the news. The anticipation before the second leg at Changlimithang was high, a half-day holiday was declared by the government Camp gates are open to students and public sector employees and gates open four hours before kickoff. The game started positively for Bhutan as Chencho Gyeltshen, the country's only professional footballer, scored in the sixth minute.
Sri Lanka equalized before the break though through Subash Madushan, however. scored his second goal of the match to seal a 3–1 aggregate victory, ensuring they progressed to the second round in the AFC qualifying section as Sri Lanka were knocked out. ;In qualifying for the second round of the competition, Bhutan secured at least one place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup play-offs, according to the official website of the selection. See.