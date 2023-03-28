Guyana vs Montserrat LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Guyana vs Montserrat live match, as well as the latest information from the Wildey Turf in Barbados. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Guyana vs Montserrat Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Guyana vs Montserrat for Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Guyana vs Montserrat match on March 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
USA (ET): 7:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM
Last meeting
Both teams played for the first day of the league and the result was in favor of Guyana, which won 1-2.
Key player - Montserrat
Montserrat does not have such a favorable outlook, but it does have a team with the desire to move forward and Joseph Taylor knows that, as he has already scored three goals in this league.
Key player - Guyana
The team led by Jamal Shabazz is in a quite nice moment with favorable results. This would not be possible without the commitment of their players like Omari Glasgow who accumulated three goals in this league.
Montserrat
Montserrat, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. The team is last in Group 2 with only three points from five games and a goal difference of -8. Their results have been four defeats and one win.
Guyana
Guyana has a pretty good moment in the League. They are part of group 2 of League B and thanks to their good results, they are in second place with 9 points in 5 games played. Their results have been three wins and two losses.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Wildey Turf in the city of Wildey in the country of Barbados. It is located within the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex. It is the official home of the Barbados national soccer team and is also used for several matches of other soccer clubs. This stadium was built in 1996 and in 2014, almost 20 years after its inauguration, FIFA decided to intervene monetarily to build an administrative building and to install artificial turf. On June 4, 2018, the Wildey Turf hosted its first international first-class match: Barbados - Belize. It has a capacity of 2,000 spectators.
