Canada vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League

Canada vs Honduras live in the CONCACAF Nations League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs Honduras live in the CONCACAF Nations League, as well as the latest information from BMO Field.
How to watch Canada vs Honduras live in the CONCACAF Nations League?
If you want to watch Canada vs Honduras live on TV, your option is: ESPN
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Canada vs Honduras directly on streaming: Blue To Go VE in Mexico and Star + in South America.
Other games tomorrow
Tomorrow will also see the games of Haiti vs Bermuda, Guyana vs Monserrat, Costa Rica vs Panama and Bonaire vs Turkish Islands.
What time is the Canada vs Honduras match in the CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Canada vs Honduras match on March 28, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star+
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX +
Spain: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on Star +
Referee
The central referee will be Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros, who will have the hard task of bringing order to this match, which will undoubtedly be very exciting.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to be one of the most exciting games to be played.
Background
The record is very close, these two teams have met 9 times, leaving a record of 3 wins for Canada, 3 draws and 3 wins for Honduras, however, due to the location and the weather, Canada will be the favorite, they will be the favorites to get the 3 points.
How does Honduras arrive?
The Honduras national team has just defeated El Salvador 1-0 in what was a friendly match, they will play their ticket to the Final Four against Canada, it will be a very intense match with arrivals in both areas and surely with many goals and emotions.
How does Canada arrive?
Canada's national team has just defeated Curacao 2-0 in a match of vital importance to be able to aspire to the Final Four. Canada's national team, after its participation in Qatar 2022, and being one of the host teams for the next World Cup, is looking to prepare itself in the best way and now will close the group stage against Honduras, a match that will undoubtedly be one of the closest in this group of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Canada vs Honduras match, corresponding to Match day 6 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at BMO Field at 18:00.