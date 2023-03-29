Costa Rica vs Panama LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Costa Rica vs Panama in Nations League Concacaf
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Panama match in the Nations League Concacaf.
What time is Costa Rica vs Panama match for Nations League Concacaf?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Panama of March 28th, in several countries: Mexico: 20:00 hours CDMX Argentina: 22:00 hours Chile: 22:00 hours Colombia: 20:00 hours Peru: 20:00 hours USA: 22:00 hours ET Ecuador: 22:00 hours Uruguay: 22:00 hours Paraguay: 21:00 hours Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs. Panama and live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Costa Rica vs Panama in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Costa Rica doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Martinique, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Martinique 1-2 Costa Rica, 25 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany, Dec 1, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Japan 0-1 Costa Rica, 27 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica, 23 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria, Nov 9, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Panama doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Venezuela, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Argentina 2-0 Panama, 23 Mar, 2023, International Friendlies
Guatemala 1-1 Panama, 12 Mar, 2023, International friendlies
Cameroon 1-1 Panama, 18 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Venezuela 2-2 Panama, 15 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Panama 1-1 Saudi Arabia, 10 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
The forward of Costa Rica, Joel Campbell, 30 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 1 game as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals and 0 assists in Club Leon of Liga MX, being crucial for his selection, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before the high caliber teammates, scoring his first goal of the tournament with his national team.
Watch out for this player from Panama
The Panamanian forward, Édgar Bárcenas, 29 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 5 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in Liga MX with Mazatlán FC, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nations League CONCACAF match Costa Rica vs Panama. The match will take place at the National Stadium of Costa Rica, at 22:00.