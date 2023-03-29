India vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Kyrgyz Football Union

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:59 PM12 minutes ago

Tune in here India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the India vs Kyrgyzstan live match, as well as the latest information from the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:54 PM17 minutes ago

How to watch India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Stream on TV and Online?

The India vs. Kyrgyzstan match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:49 PM22 minutes ago

What time is India vs Kyrgyzstan Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game India vs Kyrgyzstan of March 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM

11:44 PM27 minutes ago

Key player - Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the presence of Mirlan Murzaev stands out. The 32-year-old has been one of the most important men in his team, scoring 11 goals since his debut in 2009.

11:39 PM32 minutes ago

Key player - India

For India, the presence of Sunil Chhetri stands out. The 38-year-old player has been one of the most important men of his team, especially in the process of qualifying for the Asian Cup.

11:34 PM37 minutes ago

India vs Kyrgyzstan history

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of India, which has emerged victorious on three occasions, while Kyrgyzstan has won the remaining two games.

11:29 PM42 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is also preparing for its participation in the Asian Cup. The outlook is encouraging, taking into account that it is their second consecutive qualification, so they are gradually generating an identity that leads them to be competing in this type of tournaments, from which they hope not to be relegated again.

11:24 PMan hour ago

India

India continues to prepare for the next Asian Cup. The Indian team has a lot to improve, starting with its participation in the tournament, because in the last opportunity, they were left in the group stage, so they have an interesting challenge and these matches they have to test, will be decisive, if they consolidate the details in which they have to work the most.

11:19 PMan hour ago

.

The match India vs Kyrgyzstan will be played in The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, located in the city of Imfal, in the state of Manipur, in India. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 32,285 spectators.

11:14 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
