India vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score!
How to watch India vs Kyrgyzstan Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is India vs Kyrgyzstan Friendly Match?
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 8:30 AM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 7:30 AM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
USA (ET): 8:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 8:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 8:30 AM
Key player - Kyrgyzstan
In Kyrgyzstan, the presence of Mirlan Murzaev stands out. The 32-year-old has been one of the most important men in his team, scoring 11 goals since his debut in 2009.
Key player - India
For India, the presence of Sunil Chhetri stands out. The 38-year-old player has been one of the most important men of his team, especially in the process of qualifying for the Asian Cup.
India vs Kyrgyzstan history
These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of India, which has emerged victorious on three occasions, while Kyrgyzstan has won the remaining two games.
Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is also preparing for its participation in the Asian Cup. The outlook is encouraging, taking into account that it is their second consecutive qualification, so they are gradually generating an identity that leads them to be competing in this type of tournaments, from which they hope not to be relegated again.
India
India continues to prepare for the next Asian Cup. The Indian team has a lot to improve, starting with its participation in the tournament, because in the last opportunity, they were left in the group stage, so they have an interesting challenge and these matches they have to test, will be decisive, if they consolidate the details in which they have to work the most.
.
The match India vs Kyrgyzstan will be played in The match will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, located in the city of Imfal, in the state of Manipur, in India. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 32,285 spectators.