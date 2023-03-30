Querétaro vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Querétaro vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Querétaro vs Cruz Azul match in the Liga MX.
What time is Querétaro vs Cruz Azul match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Querétaro vs Cruz Azul of March 28th in several countries:
Mexico: 21:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:05 hours
Chile: 00:05 hours
Colombia: 21:05 hours
Peru: 21:05 hours
USA: 23:05 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:05 hours
Uruguay: 22:05 hours
Paraguay: 22:05 hours
Spain: 05:05 hours
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Cruz Azul live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports
If you want to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul in streaming you can watch it on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Gallos and Cementeros have met 37 times, with 18 wins for the Maquina Cementera, 7 draws and 12 victories for the Gallos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to the Cementeros of Cruz Azul, while Los Gallos have 1 win, a somewhat uneven scales and not very favorable for the locals, as they only have two draws in the last 5 games.
Cruz Azul 2-1 Querétaro, 27 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-1 Cruz Azul, 21 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2-0 Querétaro, 19 Sep, 2021 Liga MX
Cruz Azul 4-1 Querétaro, 30 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-0 Cruz Azul, 12 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
How is Querétaro doing?
The locals are coming from a 2-2 draw against Bravos de Juarez in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match and get out of the draws.
Querétaro 2-2 FC Juárez, 19 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-0 Querétaro, 10 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-0 Toluca, 5 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 Querétaro, 24 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1-1 Mazatlán FC, 19 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
How is Cruz Azul doing?
The visitors won 1-0 against Atletico San Luis, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 0 draws, 1 loss and 4 wins.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlético San Luis, 18 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM, 11 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 3-1 Cruz Azul 3 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 FC Juárez, 25 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlas, 22 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this player of the Gallos
Pablo Barrera, Mexican striker of 35 years old, has been in charge of being the scorer of the Azul Negros this season, always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 11 games played as a starter and 0 as a substitute, in addition to 2 goals and 1 assist, so he will try to score this day and move forward.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Uriel Antuna, 25 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Cementeros this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists.
Once again in the controversy
Jesús Corona, captain of Cruz Azul, respects the decision made by the board of directors to dismiss his son Misael after assaulting a private security guard, but he also stated that he has also made mistakes in his career.
"There are times when, no matter how upset you are, you should not act that way. At the time I have spoken, I have also made mistakes, obviously and I would like and I have always told him that I would like him to keep the good things about me and not to fall into the same mistakes I have made. At this moment I have tried to be a better human being, I think I have tried to do it and I think he has to learn, he is young, he will make mistakes on more occasions, but we will try to show him the right path as always", stated the captain of La Máquina after the 1-0 victory over Atlético de San Luis.
