Manchester City vs Liverpool: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

Disfall confirmed!

Manchester City is set to face Liverpool! And with the immense absence of Haaland, injured.
City as Home

In addition, he established an unbeaten streak of ten matches. There were eight wins and two draws. In the English Premier League, with 61 points (19 wins, four draws, and four losses), it is in second position. Eight points below Arsenal, the leader. However, it has played one game less than the Gunners. At home, it also has the second best performance in the Premier League. Of the 39 points it played at the Etihad Stadium, it won 34 (11 wins, one draw, and one defeat). It scored 43 goals and had its defense breached 13 times.
City before the Fifa Date

Haaland, who unlike the vast majority of the planet's top athletes took the World Cup period off once Norway failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, this time was called up for Euro 2024 qualifying and suffered a muscle injury.
He was cut before the Norwegians took the field. The exact severity of his injury has not been disclosed and there is doubt whether he will be able to be used in the battle since Saturday. In any case, the timing of the stoppage time was not good for Manchester City, who were going through a good moment. They had scored two goals in a row before the 'Fifa Date'. They beat Leipzig 7-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It will play Bayern Munich. Then, it beat Burnley 6-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They will face Sheffield United, from the Second Division, as an opponent.
1 HOUR

It's one hour until Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League. Stay tuned
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV and in real time?

Manchester City-Liverpool
29th round of Premier League

Date: 01 April 2023

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Manchester City vs. Liverpool match will start at 8:30 am (ET), at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the 29th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Liverpool:

Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold; Elliot, Fabinho, Henderson; Darwin Núñez, Salah, Gakpo.
Probable Manchester City:

Ederson; Aké, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Kyle Walker; Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Haaland (Julian Álvarez).
FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE...

The Reds are the first outside the qualification zone for European competitions next season and have already fallen out of the Champions League. Thus, the only chance of reaching the Champions League in 2023/24 would be through the Premier League. For that, they need to take a 7-point lead over Tottenham, who are 4th, but have Newcastle ahead of them, with five points more.
Photo: Liverpool
Photo: Liverpool

 

HAALAND WORRIES!

Suffering from a groin injury, Erling Haaland did not participate in Manchester City's training session on Thursday. The striker, who has been the star of Pep Guardiola's team this season, may not be able to play in the match against Liverpool on Saturday.

Guardiola may have a huge headache when it comes to putting together his team for a match that could be decisive for the future of the Premier League. While the Norwegian is a doubt, the Catalan coach will not count on Phil Foden, who underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Because of his injury, Haaland had to be cut from Norway's roster for the two UEFA EURO qualifying matches. And if Manchester City cannot count on its top scorer, Julián Álvarez should get a chance to play in the first team and be the reference in the offensive sector.

LIVERPOOL:

For Liverpool, the stoppage came at a good time. It came right after the club was eliminated in the Champions League. The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the return leg of the round of 16. Thus, the English Championship was what was left in a season that has proved disastrous. The goal to be pursued is precisely the classification for the next edition of the Champions League. Something that does not look easy given the many ups and downs of the team throughout 2022/2023.

On matchday 27, Liverpool had another 'blackout'. After a run of five games without losing (four wins and a draw), they fell to Bournemouth, which is fighting against relegation in the Premier League. Playing on their opponent's soil, they were defeated 1-0. Billing scored the goal in the 28th minute of the first half and was unable to respond. They had the ball 69% of the time, built up 15 opportunities to shoot, sent six of them on target, however, they did not score.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Manchester City has been hit hard by the 'Fifa virus', which is what it has come to call injuries to players during the period they are serving their national teams. They lost their top scorer. Haaland, who unlike the vast majority of the planet's top athletes was off duty during the World Cup period once Norway failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, this time was called up for Euro 2024 qualifying and suffered a muscle injury.

He was cut before the Norwegians took the field. The exact severity of his injury has not been disclosed and there is doubt whether he will be able to be used in the battle since Saturday. In any case, the timing of the stoppage time was not good for Manchester City, who were going through a good moment. They had scored two goals in a row before the 'Fifa Date'. They beat Leipzig 7-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It will play Bayern Munich. Then, it beat Burnley 6-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They will face Sheffield United, from the Second Division, as an opponent.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Manchester City x Liverpool is valid for the 29th round of the Premier League.

Manchester City is in second place with 61 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand. In addition, they have two consecutive wins, a 6-0 win over Burnley in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and a resounding 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

On the other hand, Liverpool is finding its way back into the table after a season well below expectations, being 6th with 42 points and dreaming of the G4. However, they have lost twice, 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and to Bournemouth in the Premier League, after beating Manchester United 7-0.

Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite, even playing at home. The match is scheduled for Manchester City vs. Liverpool at 7:30 am (ET), Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Manchester City vs Liverpool live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side Liverpool, and that lives a not very good phase in the English Championship, being the current 6th place of the tournament. The Reds are the first out of the qualification zone for European competitions next season and have already fallen out of the Champions League. Thus, the only chance of reaching the Champions League in 2023/24 would be through the Premier League. For this, they need to take a seven-point lead over Tottenham, which is in 4th place, but has Newcastle ahead of them, with five points more. On the other hand, Manchester City is living a better moment, as they are 2nd and still dreaming of the possibility of becoming champions and taking the lead from Arsenal. The Gunners also have a seven-point lead over the Citizens. Both teams face each other in the 29th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 6th and the 2nd place of the English Championship takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, at 7:30 am (ET). Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
