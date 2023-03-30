Manchester City vs Liverpool: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
He was cut before the Norwegians took the field. The exact severity of his injury has not been disclosed and there is doubt whether he will be able to be used in the battle since Saturday. In any case, the timing of the stoppage time was not good for Manchester City, who were going through a good moment. They had scored two goals in a row before the 'Fifa Date'. They beat Leipzig 7-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It will play Bayern Munich. Then, it beat Burnley 6-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They will face Sheffield United, from the Second Division, as an opponent.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV and in real time?
29th round of Premier League
Date: 01 April 2023
Time: 7:30 AM (ET)
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Broadcast: Star+.
When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Liverpool:
Probable Manchester City:
FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE...
HAALAND WORRIES!
Guardiola may have a huge headache when it comes to putting together his team for a match that could be decisive for the future of the Premier League. While the Norwegian is a doubt, the Catalan coach will not count on Phil Foden, who underwent surgery for appendicitis.
Because of his injury, Haaland had to be cut from Norway's roster for the two UEFA EURO qualifying matches. And if Manchester City cannot count on its top scorer, Julián Álvarez should get a chance to play in the first team and be the reference in the offensive sector.
LIVERPOOL:
On matchday 27, Liverpool had another 'blackout'. After a run of five games without losing (four wins and a draw), they fell to Bournemouth, which is fighting against relegation in the Premier League. Playing on their opponent's soil, they were defeated 1-0. Billing scored the goal in the 28th minute of the first half and was unable to respond. They had the ball 69% of the time, built up 15 opportunities to shoot, sent six of them on target, however, they did not score.
MANCHESTER CITY:
TIME AND PLACE!
Manchester City is in second place with 61 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand. In addition, they have two consecutive wins, a 6-0 win over Burnley in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and a resounding 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.
On the other hand, Liverpool is finding its way back into the table after a season well below expectations, being 6th with 42 points and dreaming of the G4. However, they have lost twice, 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and to Bournemouth in the Premier League, after beating Manchester United 7-0.
Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite, even playing at home. The match is scheduled for Manchester City vs. Liverpool at 7:30 am (ET), Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.