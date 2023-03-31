Goals and highlights: Marseille 1-1 Montpellier in Ligue 1
Photo: Olympique de Marseille

4:58 PM16 minutes ago

95'

END OF GAME
3:55 PMan hour ago

90'

+5
3:54 PMan hour ago

86'

Payet's free-kick is headed over the goal by Rongier
3:47 PMan hour ago

82' Yellow card for Marseille

Gigot
3:46 PMan hour ago

81' Yellow card for Montpellier

Germain
3:45 PMan hour ago

79' Substitution in Montpellier

In: Germain

Out: Elye Wahi

3:44 PM2 hours ago

76' Substitutions in Marseille

In: Payet and Clauss

Out: Malinovskyi and Clauss

3:41 PM2 hours ago

75' Substitution in Montpellier

In: Fayad

Out: Leroy

3:38 PM2 hours ago

72'

Ünder shoots a cross. The ball goes past Alexis Sánchez and Lecomte grabs it in two
3:32 PM2 hours ago

65' LOST

Mavididi shoots at speed after disarming Kolasinac, invades the area and rolls back. Khazri appears in front of the goal, but sends it wide
3:30 PM2 hours ago

64'

Veretout takes a long shot and misses
3:26 PM2 hours ago

60' Substitution in Montpellier

In: Mavididi

Out: Nordin

3:24 PM2 hours ago

58' Substitutions for Marseille

In:  Ünder and Mbemba

Out: Vitinha and Guendouzi

3:20 PM2 hours ago

54'

Nuno Tavares hits a cross. The ball deflects off Sahko and Lecomte falls to save in the corner
3:19 PM2 hours ago

52' BY FAR

Sylla mistimes the ball, which is cleared to Clauss. The number 7 advances down the right and lifts the ball to the second post. Vitinha struggles, but can not get in time to score.
3:16 PM2 hours ago

48'

Sylla looks for Jullien in the box. The defender heads the ball over the goal
3:13 PM2 hours ago

45'

Game restarts
3:13 PM2 hours ago

Substitution in Montpellier

In: Tchato 

Out: Sacko

2:53 PM2 hours ago

53'

The first half ends
2:52 PM2 hours ago

51' Yellow card for Marseille

Veretout
2:51 PM2 hours ago

50' WOW

Elye Wahi receives a quick side-kick, spins and shoots dangerously to the right of the goal. A little more time would have gone in
2:50 PM2 hours ago

48'

Nuno Tavares crosses from the right. Gigot displaces Sakho, Guendouzi tries to finish soon after, but the referee signals a foul
2:45 PM2 hours ago

45'

+7
2:45 PM2 hours ago

44' GOAL MARSEILLE

Guendouzi takes a strong shot to the right corner. Lecomte even hits the side, but can't reach it
2:44 PM3 hours ago

43' Yellow card for Montpellier

Sakho
2:43 PM3 hours ago

41' PENALTY

Referee scores penalty
2:42 PM3 hours ago

41' VAR

Referee will review Alexis Sánchez's shot and Sakho's arm
2:32 PM3 hours ago

31'

Nuno Tavares catches an excess in the area and shoots over the marker
2:26 PM3 hours ago

25'

Marseille rotates the ball from foot to foot in the attack field. Montpellier all the way back behind the great circle
2:21 PM3 hours ago

21' Substitution in Montpellier

In: Sakho

Out: Kouyaté

2:19 PM3 hours ago

18'

Kouyaté is still being treated and will not be able to continue playing
2:17 PM3 hours ago

16'

Kouyaté takes the worst when he hits head with Vitinha and the players ask for quick attention
2:15 PM3 hours ago

12' GOAL VALIDATED

VAR confirms that the player's position was legal and confirms the goal
2:14 PM3 hours ago

11' GOAL DISALLOWED

Khazri takes a hat trick on Guendouzi, puts Elye Wahi in motion, and gives it to Nordin. The number 7 receives in the back of the defense and touches the output of Blanco
2:09 PM3 hours ago

5'

Savanier lifts the ball into the box. Jullien heads the ball in and Vitinha comes out to rebound
2:06 PM3 hours ago

3'

Khazri invades the area, but ends up delaying the ball too much and ends up winning a corner kick after Gigot's deflection
2:01 PM3 hours ago

00'

Ball rolling
1:58 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

Players on the field
1:51 PM3 hours ago

⏱️

Teams' warm-up
1:50 PM3 hours ago

Montpellier reserves

Kamara, Sacko, Enzo Tchato Mbiayi, Tamas, Pedro Mendes, Mavididi, Fayad, Bongemba, Valère Germain
1:45 PM4 hours ago

Montpellier lineup

Lecomte; Sakho, Jullien, Kouyaté, Sylla; Leroy, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Elye Wahi; Khazri
1:40 PM4 hours ago

Marseille reserves

Pau López, Ngapand­ouetnbu, Mbemba, Eric Baily, Issa Kaboré, Elmaz, Ünder, Payet, François-Régis Mughe
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Marseille set

Blanco; Gigot, Rongier, Kolasinac; Clauss, Veretout, Guendouzi, Nuno Tavares; Alexis Sánchez, Malinovskyi; Vitinha
1:30 PM4 hours ago

Video Refereeing

VAR: Jérémy Stinat

AVAR: Cyril Gringore

1:25 PM4 hours ago

Field Refereeing

Referee: Thomas Léonard

Assistant Referee 1: Bastien Courbet

Assistant Referee 2: Guillaume Débart

Fourth official: Romain Lissorgue

1:20 PM4 hours ago

How and where to watch the Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier match live?

If you want to watch the game Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier live on TV, your options is: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:15 PM4 hours ago

What time is Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier of 31th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: Star+

Colombia 2 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS

Spain 9 pm: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Mexico 2 pm: ESPN2, Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3 pm: Star+

1:10 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Montpellier

Lecomte; Sacko, Jullien, Kouyaté, Sylla; Fayad, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi; Wahi. 
1:05 PM4 hours ago

Montpellier's situation

Jordan Ferri was sent off against Clermont. Besides the midfielder, Michel Der Zakarian has a long list of absentees: Maouassa and Léo Leroy, with thigh injuries, Maxime Estève, back problems, Enzo Tchato in the groin area, and Théo Sainte-Luce and Dimitry Bertaud, both with ruptured cruciate ligaments.
1:00 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Tudor!

"Kolasinac left for the national team with the hope of playing the second match. He has been doing some work with the ball, he will have a normal session and we will see if we can use him normally. Training well is about giving your all physically and mentally, with intensity. It is also about following the path and the rules given by the coach. We will evaluate the situation of the internationals case by case. We will see today and take stock. It will be a difficult game because Montpellier is living a good moment. We see this in the points obtained in the last five days. We have the qualities to turn the game in our favor. The coach makes choices for the good of the team. Guendouzi has always played this season. He is having a serious season. I always expect more from him, as from the others. He is a midfielder in front of the defense, even if we use him higher this season. He has good vision of the game, he is intelligent. He is a top player who needs to work on his flaws. The goal is to do well. We don't talk about 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th place. OM's goal is to win. Match after match, we have to do our best. Every match is difficult. I don't change my plan, regardless of the opponent. The speech was for the team, sometimes you have to change the angle for the group. It is hard to find leaders in society. You have to look for leaders when building a team".
12:55 PM4 hours ago

Probable lineup for Marseille

López; Mbemba, Gigot, Rongier; Nuno Tavares, Guendouzi, Veretout, Clauss; Ünder, Malinovskyi; Alexis Sánchez.
12:50 PM4 hours ago

Marseille's situation

Igor Tudor will be without suspended defenders Leonardo Balerdi and Sead Kolasinac sidelined with a groin injury.
12:45 PM5 hours ago

Classification

12:40 PM5 hours ago

La Paillade

Montpellier gained two positions last round, when they won their third game in a row. They are now 11th with 36 points. With 42% success rate, La Paillade have six games unbeaten, having accumulated five wins and a draw.
12:35 PM5 hours ago

Olympiens

Coming from a sequence of three wins, one draw, and one defeat, Olympique de Marseille is in second place with 59 points. The Olympiens are seven points behind leaders PSG. They have a 70% success rate.
12:30 PM5 hours ago

Eye on the game

Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier live this Friday (31), at the Stade Vélodrome at 3 pm ET, for the Ligue 1. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
12:25 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Ligue 1 Match: Olympique de Marseille vs Montpellier Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
