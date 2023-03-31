Goals and Summary of Burnley 0-0 Sunderland in the EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Match Final
Final Score Burnley 0-0 Sunderland.
90'
85'
Last minutes of the match, everything seems to indicate that the teams will share points in this EFL Championship match.
80'
Burnley also makes changes with the intention of regaining the ball and fighting for the win in these final minutes.
75'
Burnley suffers after Sunderland changes, fails to come out calmly.
70'
Sunderland makes changes with the intention of being more offensive and scoring the go-ahead goal.
65'
Sunderland regained the ball and began to generate danger again.
60'
The teams have not yet made any changes, but the substitutes are already warming up for the warm-up.
55'
The match increases in intensity and the teams fight in the midfield for the ball.
50'
Burnley starts this second half with intensity.
45'
Half time Burnley 0-0 Sunderland
40'
Last minutes of the first half, everything indicates that the teams will distribute points.
35'
Sunderland press and look for the goal that gives them the advantage before the break.
30'
Sunderland have two shots on goal, while Burnley have yet to create any danger.
25'
The marker does not move and the tie continues without annotations.
20'
Many fouls in the game do not allow the match to run normally.
15'
Burnley dominates the match and looks for the first goal of the match.
10'
Sunderland awaits the arrival of the rival teams and seeks to take the pressure off.
5'
Burnley starts with more possession of the ball.
Kickoff
Start the game between Burnley and Sunderland.
All ready
Everything ready for the start of the match, the teams wait in the tunnel to go out onto the pitch at the start of the match.
Finish warm up
The two teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room for the final talk before the start of the game, the start of the game is approaching.
Great Entrance
A great start at the Turf Moor, a lot of fans and almost a full house for this match that promises to be one of the closest on this day, with many goals and emotions.
Sunderland Lineup
This is the Sunderland Lineup:
Tony Mowbray's XI 👊 #SAFC | #BURSUN— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 31, 2023
Burnley Lineup
This is the Burnley lineup:
Already warm
The two teams are already out to warm up, the warm-up work begins for the start of this match.
They are already in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium and they are preparing so that in a few minutes the two teams will jump to warm up and the initial line-ups will be known.
Fans
Little by little the fans arrive at Turf Moor, a great entry is expected for this match in match day 39 EFL Championship.
Stay tuned for Burnley vs Sunderland LIVE on Day 39 of the EFL Championship
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Burnley vs Sunderland live on Match day 39 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information coming out of Turf Moor. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Burnley vs Sunderland live on Match day 39 of the EFL Championship
The Burnley vs Sunderland match will be broadcast on ESPN 3
If you want to watch Burnley vs Sunderland in streaming you can see it on Star+
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Burnley vs Sunderland game in the EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the Burnley vs Sunderland match on March 31 in various countries:
Mexico: 1:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:00 p.m.
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
USA: 2:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge will be the whistling Jarred Gillett, he will have the task of putting order in this match that will be complicated by what is at stake in the general table.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this game that promises to be one of the closest of this day 39, with two teams that will seek to get the 3 points to continue in high positions of the overall table.
Background
The background leans towards Burnley, since they have met 11 times, leaving a mark of 5 wins for Burnley, 3 draws and 3 wins for Sunderland, so tomorrow Burnley will come out as a wide favorite to take the 3 points in one more day of the EFL Championship.
How does Sunderland get there?
Sunderland for its part comes from a draw against Luton, in the general table it is in 11th position with 53 points and a mark of 14 wins, 11 draws and 13 losses, it will seek to surprise and defeat the leader of the competition that is Burnley, if they win tomorrow they could rise to 9th position, it is expected to be a very close match, full of goals and emotions.
How does Burnley get there?
Burnley comes from losing an ugly 6-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup, in the general table it is in the first position with 83 points and a mark of 24 games won, 11 draws and 2 defeats, it will seek to continue adding victories and to extend their point advantage in the general table, they will seek to take advantage of the fact that they will play at home to add one more victory this season.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Burnley vs Sunderland match, corresponding to day 39 of the EFL Championship. The meeting will take place at the Turf Moor, at 1:00 p.m. (CDMX).