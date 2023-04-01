Goals and Highlights Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool in Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Manchester City 4x1 Liverpool today.
END GAME!

Referee blows the whistle. Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.
+3

We will have three minutes of overtime in this second half
90'

City changes!

In: Palmer Out: Grealish

85'

Manchester City presses for a fifth goal, rounds the Liverpool box, but Mahrez finishes poorly.
84'

Manchester City fans chanting Olé at this moment in the team's passing exchange.
84'

Manchester City take a short corner instead of sending the ball into the penalty area. Then, the cross in the box goes too long.
83'

Pep Guardiola will make a change. Rodri will be replaced by Bernardo Silva.
76'

Mahrez receives in the attack, invades the area and tries to cross, but the defense deflects. Liverpool waits for the end of the game.
74' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

OF MANCHESTER CITY! Jack Grealish opens the scoring. He opened with De Bruyne and received back in the box: 4-1.
Big changes at Liverpool:

OFF: Robertson, Jota, Salah, Elliott

ON: Tsimikas, Firmino, Nunez, Oxlade

67'

The Manchester City players are exchanging short passes with each other, waiting for the right moment to beat the opposing defense.
65'

Mohamed Salah (delivers a promising cross into the box, but one of the defense players wins the ball and moves the danger away.
60'

Alisson makes a good save on Grealish's shot. Citizens are better in the match,
58'

City arrives again. The cross from the right is cleared away by Arnold.
54'

Liverpool responds quickly. Gakpo invades the area and shoots, but the ball hits Ruben Dias and goes to the corner.
52' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

OF MANCHESTER CITY! Gundogan doubles the lead. Manchester City are in the Liverpool penalty area. Alexander-Arnold saved on the line, but the ball came back to Gundogan who did not let up: 3-1.
49'

Almost an equalizer for Liverpool. Gakpo gets in the box, comes face to face with Ederson, but the goalkeeper makes a great save. The shot was disallowed for offside.
45' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

OF MANCHESTER CITY! On the first play of the second half, City get the lead. De Bruyne receives Mahrez and puts it in the back of the net: 2-1.
RESTARTS!

Second half of Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
ENDS THE FIRST HALF!

And the first half of the game ends and the score is 1-1.
45'

Manchester City's Kevin's cross over in the box was unsuccessful as he saw the opposition defense take the ball.
40'

Riyad Mahrez's corner results in nothing. The defense is alert and manages to clear the danger.
36'

Salah is in danger but misses a pass in the box. City players push the ball away.
35'

City try to attack, but Gundogan is caught offside.
30'

Mahrez gets past four Liverpool players and tries to roll it to Alvarez. Alisson keeps the ball.
VAR

Mahrez looked offside on the play, but VAR checked and saw that he was not. THE GOAL IS VALIDATED!
27' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

OF MANCHESTER CITY! IT'S THE TIE!

De Bruyne opens with Mahrez. He plays it to Gundogan, who rolls the ball to Julian Alvarez, who sends it into the back of the net.

23'

Gakpo receives a touch inside the box, but was already offside. Disallowed throw.
6:53 AM4 hours ago

20'

City attack, but Gundogan is stopped by the Liverpool defense.
YELLOW CARD!

Salah calls for a foul on Akanji, does not receive it, and kicks the ball away. He receives a yellow card for this.
GOAL CONFIRMED!

Akanji gave Jota a condition at the start of the play. Mohammed Salah's goal is validated. He has scored in EVERY game against City this season.
VAR

The throw was well adjusted, the referee will have to see the VAR to know if the goal will be validated.
16' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

LIVERPOOL! SALAH OPENS THE SCORE! Liverpool managed a deadly counterattack, Jota invaded the area and rolled the ball to the Egyptian, who only had the job of sending it into the net: 1-0.
15'

Liverpool responds quickly. Salah gets in on the attack, but stops at Aké. The ball goes back to Eliott, who also stops the City defender.
OUT!

Mahrez takes a very dangerous free-kick and the ball skims the post. Alisson just watched.
13'

Foul! Henderson tackles De Bruyne on the edge of the box and the referee draws a foul. The foul is too dangerous for City.
11'

Robertson tries to dominate the ball on his chest, slips and falls face down on the ground.
10'

City works hard with the ball. Liverpool look like they will get out more on the counter attack, as they can't keep possession. City with 71%.
08'

Manchester City are in danger. De Bruyne's cross is to Gundogan, who complements it in the box, but Alisson keeps the ball.
07'

Fabinho knocks Grealish down and gets a hard rap from the referee.
05'

Manchester City have a free-kick on goal, but De Bruyne chooses a short free-kick. In the following, Alisson has an easy time with the ball.
02'

Liverpool arrive dangerously on the left, Robertson crosses and no one arrives. Salah is left with the rebound, but is unable to take advantage of it and turn the chance into danger.
START THE GAME!

The ball is rolling for Manchester City vs Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Premier League.
TEAMS ON THE FIELD!

We are in the official protocols for the start of the match. Don't miss it: Manchester City vs Liverpool is here on VAVEL Brazil
Jurgen Klopp:

Jurgen Klopp explains Darwin Nunez's absence today: "Darwin had a little problem. We knew he would be fine after the weekend, but he couldn't train for the first two days. That's why we switched him from the beginning."
6:21 AM4 hours ago

Pep Guardiola:

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland: "He is much, much better, but not for today. He didn't feel well, no risk..."
Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz:

Liverpool have not officially confirmed why, but striker Darwin Núñez starts on the bench. He will make way for Diogo Jota in the Reds' starting lineup for the match against Manchester City. Another important absence is Luis Díaz. The Colombian has been training normally throughout the week, but Jürgen Klopp has left him out and he is not even on the bench. The player may not be 100% and this may have made Klopp back off from thinking of putting him in the game.
Only on the bench!

Bernardo Silva is only available on the Manchester City bench because of a virus, says Pep Guardiola.
Liverpool subs:

Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip.
Liverpool XI:

Alisson, Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Gakpo, Jota, Salah.
Man City Subs:

Ortega Moreno, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Bernardo, Gomez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis
Man. City XI:

Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez
Disfall confirmed!

Manchester City is set to face Liverpool! And with the immense absence of Haaland, injured.
City as Home

In addition, he established an unbeaten streak of ten matches. There were eight wins and two draws. In the English Premier League, with 61 points (19 wins, four draws, and four losses), it is in second position. Eight points below Arsenal, the leader. However, it has played one game less than the Gunners. At home, it also has the second best performance in the Premier League. Of the 39 points it played at the Etihad Stadium, it won 34 (11 wins, one draw, and one defeat). It scored 43 goals and had its defense breached 13 times.
City before the Fifa Date

Haaland, who unlike the vast majority of the planet's top athletes took the World Cup period off once Norway failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, this time was called up for Euro 2024 qualifying and suffered a muscle injury.
He was cut before the Norwegians took the field. The exact severity of his injury has not been disclosed and there is doubt whether he will be able to be used in the battle since Saturday. In any case, the timing of the stoppage time was not good for Manchester City, who were going through a good moment. They had scored two goals in a row before the 'Fifa Date'. They beat Leipzig 7-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It will play Bayern Munich. Then, it beat Burnley 6-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They will face Sheffield United, from the Second Division, as an opponent.
1 HOUR

It's one hour until Manchester City vs. Liverpool in the Premier League. Stay tuned
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV and in real time?

Manchester City-Liverpool
29th round of Premier League

Date: 01 April 2023

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Manchester City vs. Liverpool match will start at 8:30 am (ET), at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, in the 29th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Liverpool:

Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold; Elliot, Fabinho, Henderson; Darwin Núñez, Salah, Gakpo.
5:12 AM5 hours ago

Probable Manchester City:

Ederson; Aké, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Kyle Walker; Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Haaland (Julian Álvarez).
FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE...

The Reds are the first outside the qualification zone for European competitions next season and have already fallen out of the Champions League. Thus, the only chance of reaching the Champions League in 2023/24 would be through the Premier League. For that, they need to take a 7-point lead over Tottenham, who are 4th, but have Newcastle ahead of them, with five points more.
Photo: Liverpool
Photo: Liverpool

 

HAALAND WORRIES!

Suffering from a groin injury, Erling Haaland did not participate in Manchester City's training session on Thursday. The striker, who has been the star of Pep Guardiola's team this season, may not be able to play in the match against Liverpool on Saturday.

Guardiola may have a huge headache when it comes to putting together his team for a match that could be decisive for the future of the Premier League. While the Norwegian is a doubt, the Catalan coach will not count on Phil Foden, who underwent surgery for appendicitis.

Because of his injury, Haaland had to be cut from Norway's roster for the two UEFA EURO qualifying matches. And if Manchester City cannot count on its top scorer, Julián Álvarez should get a chance to play in the first team and be the reference in the offensive sector.

LIVERPOOL:

For Liverpool, the stoppage came at a good time. It came right after the club was eliminated in the Champions League. The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the return leg of the round of 16. Thus, the English Championship was what was left in a season that has proved disastrous. The goal to be pursued is precisely the classification for the next edition of the Champions League. Something that does not look easy given the many ups and downs of the team throughout 2022/2023.

On matchday 27, Liverpool had another 'blackout'. After a run of five games without losing (four wins and a draw), they fell to Bournemouth, which is fighting against relegation in the Premier League. Playing on their opponent's soil, they were defeated 1-0. Billing scored the goal in the 28th minute of the first half and was unable to respond. They had the ball 69% of the time, built up 15 opportunities to shoot, sent six of them on target, however, they did not score.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Manchester City has been hit hard by the 'Fifa virus', which is what it has come to call injuries to players during the period they are serving their national teams. They lost their top scorer. Haaland, who unlike the vast majority of the planet's top athletes was off duty during the World Cup period once Norway failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, this time was called up for Euro 2024 qualifying and suffered a muscle injury.

He was cut before the Norwegians took the field. The exact severity of his injury has not been disclosed and there is doubt whether he will be able to be used in the battle since Saturday. In any case, the timing of the stoppage time was not good for Manchester City, who were going through a good moment. They had scored two goals in a row before the 'Fifa Date'. They beat Leipzig 7-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It will play Bayern Munich. Then, it beat Burnley 6-0 to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. They will face Sheffield United, from the Second Division, as an opponent.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Manchester City x Liverpool is valid for the 29th round of the Premier League.

Manchester City is in second place with 61 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal, but with a game in hand. In addition, they have two consecutive wins, a 6-0 win over Burnley in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and a resounding 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

On the other hand, Liverpool is finding its way back into the table after a season well below expectations, being 6th with 42 points and dreaming of the G4. However, they have lost twice, 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and to Bournemouth in the Premier League, after beating Manchester United 7-0.

Manchester City is the overwhelming favorite, even playing at home. The match is scheduled for Manchester City vs. Liverpool at 7:30 am (ET), Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

Welcome and welcome to the Manchester City vs Liverpool live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side Liverpool, and that lives a not very good phase in the English Championship, being the current 6th place of the tournament. The Reds are the first out of the qualification zone for European competitions next season and have already fallen out of the Champions League. Thus, the only chance of reaching the Champions League in 2023/24 would be through the Premier League. For this, they need to take a seven-point lead over Tottenham, which is in 4th place, but has Newcastle ahead of them, with five points more. On the other hand, Manchester City is living a better moment, as they are 2nd and still dreaming of the possibility of becoming champions and taking the lead from Arsenal. The Gunners also have a seven-point lead over the Citizens. Both teams face each other in the 29th round of the Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 6th and the 2nd place of the English Championship takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, at 7:30 am (ET). Follow everything from the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
