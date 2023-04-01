Necaxa vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Live Score
How to watch Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Necaxa vs Santos Laguna: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
20:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
1:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
19:05 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
22:05 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, March 31 2023.
|
21:05 hours
|
no transmission.
Antecedents
Players to watch
How will Santos Laguna fare?
Santos is playing for the tournament, as is coach Eduardo Fentanes, who has the responsibility of collecting 6 points at home in the next 4 games against Pachuca, Monterrey, Gallos and Cruz Azul. To rescue away points from complicated fields such as the Azteca and the steel giant.