Necaxa vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Necaxa vs Santos Laguna live, as well as the latest information from the Victoria Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, March 31 2023.

USA Time: 9:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Necaxa vs Santos Laguna: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Santos Laguna: of Friday, March 31th, 2023in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Friday, March 31 2023.

21:05 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Friday, March 31 2023.

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Friday, March 31 2023.

20:05 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Friday, March 31 2023.

1:05 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Friday, March 31 2023.

21:05 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Friday, March 31 2023.

21:05 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Friday, March 31 2023.

19:05 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Friday, March 31 2023.

22:05 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Friday, March 31 2023.

21:05 hours

no transmission.
2:45 PM3 hours ago

Antecedents

In 54 games between Necaxa and Santos, the Warriors have won by a margin of one, with 20 victories for the team from the Comarca lagunera. 19 wins for Los Rayos. They have only tied 15 times. The last time they met in the Apertura 2022, Santos won by 3 goals to 1. However, in the Clausura 2022, Necaxa defeated them at home by 4 goals to 1. The team from Aguascalientes has not beaten the team from the region at home since the Apertura 2020 by 2 goals to 1.
2:40 PM3 hours ago

Players to watch

Facundo Agustín Batista is the player to watch for Necaxa, with 9 games and 7 as a starter in 576 minutes played, he has scored 2 goals. On the part of the Santos Warriors, we find the keeper under the 3 posts, Carlos Acevedo. In 12 games as a starter in 1080 minutes played, he has only kept a clean sheet once, it was on date 2 against Pumas.

2:35 PM3 hours ago

How will Santos Laguna fare?

The guerreros have great aspirations to continue adding points and climb positions in the table; they are currently in ninth place with 15 points. Above them are Cruz Azul and Chivas with a difference of 2 points for the celestial team and 6 for the "rebaño". Below them, Juárez and Puebla have 2 points less.

Santos is playing for the tournament, as is coach Eduardo Fentanes, who has the responsibility of collecting 6 points at home in the next 4 games against Pachuca, Monterrey, Gallos and Cruz Azul. To rescue away points from complicated fields such as the Azteca and the steel giant.

Photo: Santos
Photo: Santos
2:30 PM3 hours ago

How is Necaxa doing?

The Rays are coming from a win by the minimum against Mazatlan, but the Rays have not won at home since date 7. Currently, their position in the table is 12 points in position 13. With the great possibility of adding points with only a few games left, above them are the red-and-black Atlas. With 4 games pending, where Guadalajara, Puebla, Atlas and Toluca await them. The team coached by Lillini must keep positive points and avoid being overtaken by Tijuana or San Luis, who are direct rivals to the possible playoffs.
Photo: Necaxa
Photo: Necaxa
2:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Necaxa vs Santos Laguna LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo