Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Photo: Sevilla

The locker room

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.  
Minutes away from kick-off

We are a few minutes away from the start of this game between Cadiz vs Sevilla, from the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium corresponding to La Liga. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides. 
We are back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the Cádiz vs Sevilla match. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the clash between these two teams.
Follow here Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Cadiz vs Sevilla live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

USA Time: 12:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): They do not broadcast.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cadiz vs Sevilla: match for the in La Liga Match?

This is the start time of the game Cadiz vs Sevilla: of Saturday, Saturday, April 1, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

On DIRECTV

Bolivia

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

 They do not broadcast.

Brazil

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

On Star +.

Chile

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

On DIRECTV.

Colombia

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

 On DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

On DIRECTV.

Spain

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

19:30 hours

 Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

On TSN+.

USA

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

On ESPN.

Mexico

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

10:30 hours

On SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

 On Star +.

Peru

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

11:30 hours

On DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

On DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

 On DIRECTV.

 

Injury losses

On both sides there are injuries prior to this game, on the part of Cadiz are: Juan Cala with meniscus tear, Joseba Zaldua with cruciate ligament tear, Jon Garrido with patellar tendon problems, Gonzalo Escalante with a muscle injury and finally Brian Ocampo with cruciate ligament injury. 

Sevilla's Karim Rekik is out with Achilles tendon problems, Marcão with a torn femur, Pape Gueye is not cleared to play, Papu Gómez with an ankle injury and Tecatito Corona is not cleared to play.

Players to watch

On the side of Sevilla we have Youssef En-Nesyri with 25 years old, the Moroccan striker has scored 5 goals in 22 games in La Liga being the best of his team. Although his numbers are better in Copa del Rey with 4 goals, in the World Cup he has shown a great offensive level.

Álex Fernández the midfielder of Cádiz is an element that you should not lose sight of, with 30 years old the veteran has scored 3 goals in 23 games, being one of the most regular players in the yellow submarine's squad. He can also play as an attacking midfielder or attacking midfielder.

Other players that you should be very attentive to, first is the last scorer of the team, who gave them the draw against Almeria, Roger Martí in 20 games has scored 1 goal. Sevilla's ten, Ivan Rakitic in 21 games has made 2 assists and 1 goal.

How does Sevilla arrive?

The Sevillistas arrive with a defeat against Getafe, but qualified for the Europa League after winning against Fenerbache. It has been a season to forget for Sevilla, because they are in a very different situation in the league and European competitions. The 14th position places them with 28 units below their next rival Cadiz and above Getafe and Girona. The Argentinean coach has a complicated agenda because the match against Manchester United is coming up, but before that they will have to host Celta at home.

Sevilla has not won away from home since last year against Mallorca in the league, although in the Copa de Rey their performance has been very different, they have won their away games. In Europe they also suffer a lot playing away, losing to PSV and Fenerbache. There are 11 games left where the most complicated rivals will be Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Athletic. In addition, there is the Sevillian derby in the penultimate matchdays against Betis.

Photo: Sevilla
How is Cádiz coming along?

The yellow submarine comes from three consecutive draws and a win against Rayo Vallecano. Cadiz is already fighting to be saved from relegation with 28 current units, with Valladolid and Espnayol share points, but they differ in goals scored or conceded. This game against Sevilla will decide who goes up or who goes down. A win would project them a lot, because the number of units of the lower positions is 26, where Valencia and Almeria are still struggling to stay up. Elche is already more than forgotten about the fight.

 11 games are left for Cadiz to stay in the first division, where the strongest rivals are Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and 3 rivals of direct crossing to the game of not going to the second division, Valencia, Espnayol and Valladolid. 

Photo: Cadiz
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in La Liga Match Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
