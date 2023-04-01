Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cadiz vs Sevilla Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): They do not broadcast.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cadiz vs Sevilla: match for the in La Liga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
They do not broadcast.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On TSN+.
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
10:30 hours
|
On SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
11:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
On DIRECTV.
Injury losses
Sevilla's Karim Rekik is out with Achilles tendon problems, Marcão with a torn femur, Pape Gueye is not cleared to play, Papu Gómez with an ankle injury and Tecatito Corona is not cleared to play.
Players to watch
Álex Fernández the midfielder of Cádiz is an element that you should not lose sight of, with 30 years old the veteran has scored 3 goals in 23 games, being one of the most regular players in the yellow submarine's squad. He can also play as an attacking midfielder or attacking midfielder.
Other players that you should be very attentive to, first is the last scorer of the team, who gave them the draw against Almeria, Roger Martí in 20 games has scored 1 goal. Sevilla's ten, Ivan Rakitic in 21 games has made 2 assists and 1 goal.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla has not won away from home since last year against Mallorca in the league, although in the Copa de Rey their performance has been very different, they have won their away games. In Europe they also suffer a lot playing away, losing to PSV and Fenerbache. There are 11 games left where the most complicated rivals will be Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Athletic. In addition, there is the Sevillian derby in the penultimate matchdays against Betis.
How is Cádiz coming along?
11 games are left for Cadiz to stay in the first division, where the strongest rivals are Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and 3 rivals of direct crossing to the game of not going to the second division, Valencia, Espnayol and Valladolid.