Barracas Central vs Boca Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match
Photo: Boca

7:00 AM4 hours ago

6:55 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

USA Time: 2:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:50 AM4 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: match for the in Argentine League Match?

This is the start time of the game Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: of Saturday, April 1, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

15:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

14:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

15:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

15:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

19:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

14:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

USA

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

14:30 hours

In VIX + and Paramount +.

Mexico

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

12:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

14:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

13:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

15:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, April 1, 2023.

14:30 hours

 In Star +.
6:45 AM4 hours ago

Watch out for these players

Bruno Sepúlveda is an element to follow for Barracas, with 8 games in the league, he has scored 4 goals. The Argentinean veteran is a key player for Barracas to get the points. On the Boca side we have Darío Benedetto, the pipa has not had a good start, because in 3 games he has not scored a goal, returning from his suspension of 4 red cards, in recent matches his activity does not exceed 67 minutes, it is expected that Bene returns to the goal path, something that Boca needs to score points.
6:40 AM4 hours ago

How does Barracas Central arrive?

The handsome team arrives to this game against Boca with 2 draws, 2 defeats and 1 win in the last 5 games. These two tests against Boca and then Talleres are great opportunities for Barracas, having the chance to score points.

They are currently in 17th position with 9 points in 8 games, two wins, three draws and three defeats. Two places away from Boca.

6:35 AM4 hours ago

Tata warms up

Gerardo Martino after leaving the Mexico national team due to his dismal performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. His name is on the table to coach Boca, where the latest reports say that Tata is eager to take on the immense burden of the Xeneize team's project. César Luis Merlo, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, has this to say about Martino's arrival, with details still to be resolved, but with the likelihood of his arrival.
6:30 AM4 hours ago

Coach wanted

The Xeneize team has no current coach, after the dismissal of Hugo Ibarra as Boca's coach. With the debut of the Libertadores just around the corner, the search for a coach for Boca's bench is in full swing. Mariano Herrón will be the internal coach for the time being, until further notice.
6:25 AM4 hours ago

How is the Xeneize coming?

Boca arrives with two defeats, a draw and a win, the most recent one against Olimpo. But in those last 4 games they have shown a very low level, where they are currently positioned in 14th place with 11 points. Below Belgrano, Platense and their next rival Barracas. Above them are Argentinos Jrs and Godoy with a few units difference.

Besides, the Copa libertadores is approaching for the Argentines against Monagas in the first day of the competition next Thursday.

Photo: Boca
6:20 AM4 hours ago

