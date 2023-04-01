Barracas Central vs Boca Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Score
How to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: match for the in Argentine League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
19:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In VIX + and Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
12:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
13:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
15:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, April 1, 2023.
|
14:30 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
How does Barracas Central arrive?
They are currently in 17th position with 9 points in 8 games, two wins, three draws and three defeats. Two places away from Boca.
Tata warms up
Coach wanted
How is the Xeneize coming?
Besides, the Copa libertadores is approaching for the Argentines against Monagas in the first day of the competition next Thursday.