Juarez vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Juárez FC vs Puebla live coverage.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juarez vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Juarez vs Puebla live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Juarez vs Puebla can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Mallorca vs Osasuna matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Mallorca vs Osasuna match on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Puebla Statements
Javier Salas spoke prior to this match: "The aspirations of this team should be to be fighting at the top, whether it is playoffs, playoffs, playoffs and also championships, we have a great team and we can fight against anyone, the players that this team has is a big team, we deserve to fight at the top and we are focused on being there. "I know the new coach well, all my former teammates, they are great players, they maintain an identity similar to what it was with Larcamón, that combative identity, but now are other times and both Puebla and we are playing for many things." "What happens in the team today, both in the bad moments and in the good ones, is the responsibility of everyone, not just one person. In this case we are with Hernán, we support him, he is a great coach, a great person. It is everyone's responsibility for the team to do well.
How is Puebla coming along?
Puebla lost a scandalous four goals to zero at home against Atlas, so they will be looking to make amends and return with a victory.
How will Juárez arrive?
Juárez arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Querétaro at the Corregidora stadium, a match in which inattentiveness took its toll on the team from the border.
The match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.
The Juárez vs Puebla match will be played at the Estadio Son Moix, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuaha. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Juarez vs Puebla live stream, corresponding to the 13th matchday of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez at 23:00.