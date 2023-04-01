Wigan vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Wigan vs QPR live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wigan vs QPR live, as well as the latest information from the DW Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wigan vs QPR online live streaming
The match will not be broadcasted on TV or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player - QPR
Lyndon Dykes has 31 appearances in total and playing 2,280 minutes. He has started 27 of these appearances and has come on as a substitute on four occasions.
In total, he has scored six goals in the Championship this season, making him the team's top scorer, and has provided three assists. He has accumulated three yellow cards.
Key Player - Wigan
James McClean has played in every one of the team's 38 Championship games in 2022/2023 and has played 3,301 minutes, starting 37 of them and coming on as a substitute on one occasion.
He has 3 goals and 7 assists on the season.
Head to head: Wigan vs. QPR
This Saturday's match will be the 22nd duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows, 10 wins for QPR against 4 for Wigan, in addition to recording 7 draws.
Wigan at home to QPR has not lost since August 2016.
Wigan at home to QPR has not lost since August 2016.
QPR want to escape the relegation scare
Their distance from the red zone although it is somewhat comfortable, but it does not allow them a sigh, QPR want to keep their seat in the Championship, for that a victory against a team located in the last place would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
Wigan and imminent relegation
The local Wigan has many problems, not only in sports, but also in administration with points deduction included, currently occupies the last place in the championship with 31 points. However, they are 9 points away from salvation, if they want salvation they will have to start scoring a lot of points.
Championship on fire
Both QPR and Wigan have been the vast majority of the season involved in the fight for relegation to League One, today Wigan with many administrative problems, is last in the Championship, and QPR has had a rather irregular season, although it has moved away a little from the red zone, can not afford a slip, because it would fall to the lowest positions in the table.
The Stadium
The DW Stadium is the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors of Rugby 13. The stadium was opened in August 1999 and has a capacity of 25,200 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Wigan vs QPR, corresponding to the 39th round of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the DW Stadium, at 10:00 am.