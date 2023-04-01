Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.    
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
Watch out for this Wolves player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic Wolves center forward, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the game. 

Last Wolves line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
Background:

Nottingham Forest and Wolves have met on a total of 134 occasions (44 wins for Nottingham Forest, 26 draws, 63 wins for Wolves) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Wolverhampton have the advantage with 226 goals scored, while Nottingham Forest have scored only 190 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 11 of the current Championship where Wolves narrowly beat Forest at Molineux Stadium.
About the Stadium

The City Ground is a sports ground located in the city of Nottingham, England and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, currently is the home of Nottingham Forest, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It has a capacity to receive more than 30,000 spectators between its seats and was inaugurated on September 3, 1898.

The City Ground is located on the banks of the River Trent, just a few meters from Trent Bridge, the former Nottingham Forest stadium. On the opposite bank of the river is Meadow Lane, home stadium of Forest's rivals Notts County FC.

They want to save the category

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest is living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after having had a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were in the last positions of the general table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting for not being relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, the Trickie Trees will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and secure their stay at the end of the campaign.     
They need to get the win

Wolves do not want to be relegated to the Championship and not be part of the elite category of soccer in England, also, after being eliminated in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Wolves now has only one goal to focus on; to keep away from relegation and keep their place in the Premier League for at least one more season. They are currently in 13th place overall with 27 points from 28 games played (7 wins, 6 draws and 15 defeats), with a goal difference of -19 goals scored and 41 conceded.
The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all teams, to have a good performance to close the season with everything and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Wolves and Nottingham Forest will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as one of them is fighting to stay in the mid-table zone, struggling to avoid relegation with aspirations to climb a few more places in the general table, while Wolves is fighting to get into the top 10 of the overall Premier League table and try to fight for a place that will allow them to compete in a European competition next season to seal their participation in this Premier League season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
Kick-off time

The Nottingham Forest vs Wolves match will be played at City Ground, in Nottingham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Wolves!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
