Norwich vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Watch Norwich vs Sheffield United Live Score Here
Speak up, David Wagner!
"We saw Sam Byram back in practice on Monday. It will take a few more weeks to get back to the level you need, but it's okay. It's great to see you back in training.
"Onel (Hernández) and (Jon) Rowe will not be back tomorrow, and possibly for the Easter games as well. I hope they come back after these games.”
“Everything is OK. on the table and we need to make sure we grab it. É so clear and close that it is a different feeling from the beginning of the season.
“Players know for sure. É the same for them and for me.
"We have to show what we are. We have to adapt our ideas to each new opponent, but make sure we play our style of football".
"[20,000] It is an incredible number. it shows that we are together, and it is That's what this football club is all about.
"All together, we need to make sure we have the same mindset. They know we need them and we need to make sure we act for them.”
"Yes," he said. “Now, at this stage, I don’t think it makes sense to talk publicly about this. I have my head around it. I sat down with Stu (Webber) even though decisions are not written in stone.''
"Why? Well, we hope to have 11 games and a very successful game in the final game. Obviously, this counts towards our final decision, or my decision as well. .''
“So is it? That's why I can't speak publicly about anything. But obviously I've been here long enough along with the guys to get a good picture of this situation.''
“(Will there be a summer review?) If the question means I think we will have the exact same team next season as this season? I don’t think so. But , listen, let's keep this topic relatively short.
"I’m thinking about what we can do in the summer for sure. I have some ideas. But none of these ideas are available. written in stone. To be fair, at the moment, the focus is on you. It's all at Sheffield United and obviously then the games afterwards come thick and fast too, and that's what it's all about. the most important.”
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!
"I think they are a dangerous team anyway, but particularly this weekend. I hope we're up against a really determined Norwich.
"At this stage of the season, there will be no a game that we play in the championship that is easy. You'll be fighting for points at the top, bottom and there will be more. strange results. you have to prepare to play against the best version of that team.
"Norwich is one of the most famous cities in the world. dangerous. They have some good players."
" that's why we're here. I talked about this with the players today. you have to enjoy it and everything that comes with that," said Heckingbottom.
" You can't be afraid to join these games in case you miss a goal, or worry about the results and aren't sleeping. É that's why we're here. We all prefer to be in the middle of the table or bottom of the league.
"We are playing for a promotion. We'll be playing an FA Cup semi-final in a few weeks – that's what it's all about.