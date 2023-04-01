Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Bundesliga
How and where to watch the Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen of 1th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 10:30 am:  Star+

Bolivia 9:30 am: Star+

Brazil 10:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 9:30 am: Star+

Colombia 8:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 8:30 am: Star+

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 7:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 9:30 am: Star+

Peru 8:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 10:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 9:30 am: Star+

Speak up, Xabi Alonso!

"All 13 players who were called up have returned healthy to Leverkusen. That is great news. All the fit players are ready. We expect an exciting game at Schalke. Nadiem Amiri will not be fit for the match. Patrik Schick and Charles Aranguiz need more time. Both are feeling better. But I can't say when they will be fit again. 

Schalke is in a good moment. There is good energy in the team and, above all, they still have hope of staying in the first division. That's why they fight with a lot of passion in every game. We have to be stable, for that we need high concentration and a strong performance. There is a good atmosphere at the Veltins-Arena, we are prepared for it. If we play at our best level, we will get a good result. We want to win."

Probable lineup for Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Wirtz; Azmoun.
Leverkusen's situation

In contrast, Xabi Alonso has few casualties for the duel. Aranguiz, with a calf injury, Lunev, with a back injury, and Schick, with a groin injury, are in the medical department, while Amiri, with a muscle problem, is a doubt.
Speak up, Thomas Reis!

"It certainly won't be easy. But it's not impossible either. Leverkusen puts a lot of speed on the field and goes deep as soon as they win the ball. But we are prepared for that. They are also vulnerable, plus we want to bring the fun of soccer to the opponent with our style. Of course, we also want to play attractively. But being attractive also means having the courage to attack the opponent from the start. We have a home game, we have our fans supporting us - that inspires the boys."
Probable lineup for Schalke

Fährmann; Brunner, Yoshida, Greiml, Matriciani; Kral, Balanta, Krauss; Zalazar, Frey, Bülter.
Schalke's situation

Thomas Reis continues to have a long list of absences. Heekeren, a ruptured cruciate ligament, Karaman, a muscle problem, Jenz and Polter, knee problems, Uronen, adductor muscle, and Van den Berg, ankle problems. Drexler, thigh, Kaminski, back, Latza, muscle, and Skarke, foot, are doubts.
Lions

Bayer Leverkusen is in eighth place with 37 points. They are one point ahead of Wolfsburg, the first team in the qualification zone for European competitions. The Lions have won three in a row, as well as a draw and a defeat.
Royal Blues

Schalke 04 are undefeated in their last five matches, having accumulated two wins and three draws, two in a row. However, the Royal Blues are still within the relegation zone, precisely in 17th position, with 21 points, one difference to Hoffenheim, the first team within the stay in the German first division.
Eye on the game

Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen live this Saturday (1), at the Veltins-Arena at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 26th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga Match: Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
