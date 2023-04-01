Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Crystal Palace vs Leicester City LIVE on Premier League match day 29.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live on Matchday 29 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from Selhurst Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live in Premier League Match day 29
Crystal Palace vs Leicester City will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City on streaming you can watch it on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester City on streaming you can watch it on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Others game tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, Manchester City vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Leeds, Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Nottingham vs Wolves and Brighton vs Brentford will be played in tomorrow's matches.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Leicester City in the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Crystal Palace vs Leicester City match on April 1, 2023 in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Chile: 10:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Spain: 18:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Tim Robinson, who will have the task of bringing order to this Premier League match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match that promises to be very intense for what both teams have at stake.
Background
The record leans towards Leicester City as they have met on 15 occasions and have left a record of 7 wins for Leicester City, 4 draws and 4 wins for Crystal Palace, despite that and for the moment they live in the general table, the favorite to take the 3 points will be Crystal Palace.
How is Leicester City coming along?
Leicester City comes from a one-goal draw against Brentford, a match where despite having numerical superiority they could not get the victory, in the general table they are in great danger, as they are in 17th position, one point above the relegation zone, they have 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 16 defeats, they urgently seek the 3 points to be able to move further away from the red zone, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Crystal Palace arrive?
Crystal Palace comes from losing 4-1 against Arsenal, a match they suffered a lot and failed to dominate at any time, in the general table they are in 12th position with 27 points and a record of 6 wins, 9 draws and 13 defeats, they will seek to defeat Leicester City and remain solid in 12th position.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Leicester City match, corresponding to day 29 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, sharp at 08:00 (CDMX).