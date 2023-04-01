Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The stadium
The venue for this match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be the Stamford Bridge Stadium, a sports venue that hosts Chelsea's home matches. This stadium is located in the city of London, England and has a capacity of just over 41 thousand spectators.
We begin
All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of this match that looks to be evenly matched, corresponding to the 29th round of the Premier League between Chelsea and Aston Villa, two teams that live very similar realities in the English league and will be looking for a victory to climb positions in the standings. Will either team be able to get the win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live in TV channel in USA
If you want to watch the game Chelsea - Aston Villa live on TV, your options are: NBC Sports +, UNIVERSO, USA Network
If you want to directly stream it: SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App.
What time is Chelsea vs Aston Villa match for Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Chelsea vs Aston Villa City match on April 1 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 pm
Chile: 12:30 pm
Colombia: 10:30 am
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
USA: 12:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 5:30 p.m.
Last lineup Aston Villa
Emiliano Martínez; Alex Moreno, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendía, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey.
Last lineup Chelsea
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Badiashile; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be Andy Madley; Harry Lennard, first row; Steven Meredith, second row; Dean Whitestone, fourth assistant.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
On the other hand, Aston Villa, managed by the Spaniard Unai Emery, is having a regular season so far in the Premier League and has a balance quite similar to that of tonight's opponent as it is one place below Chelsea, specifically in 11th place with a record of 38 points with 11 wins, 5 draws and 11 defeats. Being far from the championship places in the Premier League, the lions still have aspirations of placing themselves in the European competition zone. In their most recent English league match, Aston Villa achieved a resounding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, and Emiliano Buendia.
How is Chelsea coming along?
The Blues, coached by Graham Potter, have not had the best season and, after the dismissal of Tuchel, the Londoners have struggled to return to the top of the Premier League standings. Although Chelsea still has aspirations in the Champions League, Potter's pupils are looking to recover in their local league, as they are currently in 10th place in the Premier League with 38 points, the result of 10 wins, 8 draws and 9 defeats so far in the competition. They come into this match on a run of 3 wins and 1 draw, which came in their most recent match. Everton managed to rescue a draw at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea managed to take the lead on two occasions, however, Everton managed to equalize the score on two occasions to make it 2-2.
Matchday 29 of the Premier League
Activity resumes in all the leagues and cups of the world after the last FIFA date. This weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the 29th round of the English Premier League, one of the most attractive soccer leagues. The Stamford Bridge stadium will witness the clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to keep on climbing positions in this competition. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve it?
The Chelsea - Aston Villa match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 am (ET).
Welcome, everyone!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Premier League match: Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!