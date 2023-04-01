Juventus vs Hellas Verona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Hellas Verona latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lorenzo Montipò, Diego Coppola, Giangiacomo Magnani, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ondrej Duda, Adrien Tamèze, Josh Doig, Davide Faraoni, Milan Djuric, Darko Lazovic and Jayden Braaf.
Juventus last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Hellas Verona players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Hellas Verona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. Serbian midfielder Darko Lazovic (#8), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 3 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Josh Doig (#3), he plays defensive back and is the second highest assister on the team with 3 assists in 19 games played. He got his third assist last game and could get his fourth on Saturday. Finally, defender Fabio Depaoli (#29) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 2 goals in 24 games played and we could see him get his third goal against Juventus.
Hellas Verona in the tournament
The Verona soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the eighteenth position of the general table with 4 games won, 7 tied and 16 lost, getting 19 points. This year they are looking to save themselves from relegation and stay in the Italian first division. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. The game on Saturday will be very difficult as Juventus is a good team and Hellas Verona is away. Their last game was on March 19, 2023, they lost 3-1 against Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris and in this way they got their sixteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 18 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at 30 years old he is the best assister on the team with 9 assists in 27 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ángel Di María (#22), he is the team's second highest assister this season with 4 assists, he returns from injury and we could also see him score on Saturday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 27 of the tournament they have a total of 41 points after 17 games won, 5 tied and 5 lost. They are located in the seventh position of the general table and if they want to steal sixth place from Atalanta they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. Their last game was on March 19, ending in a 1-0 victory against Internazionale at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved their 17th victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The Stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.
What time is the Juventus vs Hellas Verona match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Hellas Verona of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Italian Serie A Match: Juventus vs Hellas Verona!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.