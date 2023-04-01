Inter vs Fiorentina: LIVE Score Updates in Italian Serie A Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Referees
Battle for victory
A great match between these two Italian teams is coming up. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of the teams in Serie A.
Last showdown!
The last time these two teams met was on October 22, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 4-3 victory for Inter at the Artemio Franchi. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Inter and Fiorentina have met on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 3 times the winner has been Inter and in the other two games the winner is Fiorentina.
Inter arrival
The Italian team from Milan is already in the stadium and is ready for its game of the 2022-2023 season.
Follow here Inter vs Fiorentina Live Score
Fiorentina's last line-up
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Last lineup of Inter Milan
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Fiorentina players to watch
There are three Fiorentina players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Arthur Cabral (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 22 games played and he scored in the last game against Cremonese. Another player is Jonathan Ikoné (#11), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 24 is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 25 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on Serbian striker Luka Jovic (#7), he is the team's second highest scorer this season with 4 goals and we could see him score on Saturday against Inter.
Fiorentina in the tournament
Fiorentina has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 27 of the tournament they have a total of 37 points after 10 games won, 7 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the ninth position of the general table and if they want to steal eighth place from Udinese they must win the game. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Inter is a good team and Fiorentina will play away. Their last game was on March 19, 2023, they won 1-0 against Lecce at the Artemio Franchi and thus achieved their tenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Inter Milan players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Fiorentina. Austrian striker Romelu Lukaku (#90), a player who is returning from injury and who in the 2022-2023 season has scored 3 goals and one assist in 15 games. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lautaro Martínez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is the team's top scorer with 14 goals in 27 games played. He scored his 14th goal last game and could get his 15th on Saturday. Finally, the midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister this season with 6 assists in 26 games played and we could see him get his 7th assist against Fiorentina.
Inter Milan in the tournament
The Milan soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the third position of the general table with 16 games won, 2 tied and 9 lost, getting 50 points . Inter seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this season. Their last game was on March 19, 2023, they lost 1-0 against Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus achieved their ninth defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC Internazionale of Serie A.
Referee: ANDREA COLOMBO.
Assistant One: MAURO VIVENZI.
Assistant Two: ANDREA ZINGARELLI.
Fourth Referee: JUAN LUCA SACCHI.
VAR: PAOLO SILVIO MAZZOLENI.
Assistant VAR: ANTONIO DI MARTINO.