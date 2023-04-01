West Brom vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Bromwich vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Millwall
At Millwall, the presence of Tom Bradshaw stands out. The 30-year-old Welsh striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 14 goals and three assists in 33 games played, where he has started 30 of them. He has a total of 2413 minutes.
Key player - West Bromwich
At West Bromwich, the presence of Daryl Dike stands out. The 22-year-old American striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has seven goals and one assist in 19 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has a total of 1,026 minutes.
West Bromwich vs Millwall history
These two teams have met on 44 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Millwall, who have emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while West Bromwich have won on 15 occasions, leaving a balance of 11 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 39 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with 16 victories, while West Bromwich has won 12, for a balance of 11 draws.
If we take into account the number of times West Bromwich have played Millwall at home in the EFL Championship, there are 19 matches, where the Baggies have the advantage with eight wins over the five that the Lions have won, and the six draws that have taken place.
Millwall
Millwall has just suffered a defeat at home against Huddersfield and that makes two in the last five matches, which worries them, as it is giving the possibility for their pursuers in the table to get closer and the fight for a place in the promotion playoffs is very tight, so they will have to win to build confidence again.
West Bromwich
West Bromwich is coming from a draw in its visit to Cardiff and although it has been unbeaten in three matches, it is obliged to win in order not to lose sight of the possibilities of fighting for a place that gives the chance of promotion.