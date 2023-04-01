Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in Bundesliga (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams was this season when both teams drew to two goals at the Allianz Arena, goals from Bayern Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala, while Jude Bellingham and Marco Reus tied for Dortmund.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the game between Bayern and Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live from the Bundesliga 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund online and live from Bundesliga 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 Chile, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 5:30 p.m. in #Vamos
Mexico: 10:30 am on Sky
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+, ESPN2
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who developed the most, Bellingham is one of Dortmund's new jewels and, after Haaland's departure, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, as well as being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him become one of the most important references in England for the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final call for his team heading to Qatar.
How does Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, the BVB has presented 7 incorporations, in which Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan stand out. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against those from Bavaria. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarterfinals.
Sadio Mané, a must see player!
The Bayern Munich winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Senegalese arrives at Bayern Munich after a good season with Liverpool, where he finished runner-up in the Champions League and in 2nd place in the Premier League. In that season, Mané contributed 23 goals and 5 assists in 51 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich starts its preseason in search of a new Bundesliga and Champions League title. The team has made great moves, among the casualties those of Robert Lewandowski, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso stand out, but the board has been able to react on time and they have replaced these casualties with great players, Sadio Mané, Matthijs De Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch arrived. Bayern will continue to search for more reinforcements so that the team can compete in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 77 points, 8 points behind Borussia Dortmund. The Germans were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal and in the second round of the DFB-Pokal against Borussia Mönchengladbach. So the goal is to have better results this year.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Bundesliga season. This stadium has a capacity for 75,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund match, corresponding to the matchday 26 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 12:30 o'clock.