Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Arsenal vs Leeds can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
What time is Arsenal vs Leeds matchday 29 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Arsenal vs Leeds match on March 31, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 8:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Arsenal Statement
Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of the match: "We needed results and performance. We got the results in various ways: in some games we had to react and try our best to get the results, and in others, we were really dominant and won the games with a bigger difference." "We have to keep doing that, in every game try to play better, and against Leeds it's going to be the same case. I'm happy with the consistency the guys are showing every day: the way they train, the way they behave and play, and the desire and hunger to keep winning and winning." "I am very proud and happy to have and develop the group of players and staff we have together. It is a real pleasure to work with them every day. I want us to push all limits and enjoy the challenge ahead of us." "It's the nicest part of the season, and we have to enjoy every second and every day. That's what we talk about every day. They have a very clear DNA, how they carry themselves, the character, the passion and energy with which they play." "They have been doing it for a long time, and now, with a new coach and with some new ideas, some players who were injured and with whom they had some problems came back, so they are a very dangerous team. We have to be very good to beat them." "They want the points as much as we do. Hopefully we want them more than they do and we can prove it. They are playing at a very good level and they got a very good result in the last one, and as we have always done, we have to earn the right to win the game." "We had time to work, analyze, think, step away and reflect on what we are doing and how we are going to approach the final stretch of the season. We filled our hearts with our loved ones and get a very different kind of energy that is much needed." "There's no question, he deserves to be there and I'm very proud of him and to have been a part of his playing career. What he did for the club and for soccer in general; he's someone exceptional who deserves a huge place in the world of soccer." "We are in contact, you know he was trying to stay away and that's the way he is. We are trying to bring him back closer and closer and I think we have made very important steps in that sense and his influence is going to be there. Sometimes his presence is enough."
How do Leeds come in?
Leeds come in off the back of beating Wolves four goals to two, giving a big blow of authority and denigrating a great offense in this fixture.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal comes to this duel after beating Crystal Palace four goals to one, a very interesting duel where the Gunners took the lead in a great way.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
The Arsenal vs Leeds match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in London, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Arsenal vs Leeds live stream, corresponding to the matchday 29 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 10:00.