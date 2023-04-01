Elche vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Elche vs Barcelona online and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Elche vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the match of Elche vs Barcelona matchday 27 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Elche vs Barcelona match on April 1, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 15:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 8:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Barcelona Statements
Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "It's difficult when there's a change of coach. We've looked at how their previous teams played. It can be a tricky game. It will cost. They will be extra motivated and we may think it's done and it's not. It won't be an easy outing." "I don't think it's time to talk about Messi's return. I often talk to Leo, but it's not the time. Neither for Leo's sake nor for the good of the club. It's a subject we're dealing with, but there's a world away. I hope to be able to count on Leo again at Barça in any way we can. It's the club of his life. "I have spoken to him. What worries me is Ansu, not his father or his family. He is fine. I don't give him too much importance. I've seen similar situations in my time as a player and I don't give it importance. He's a great guy. He knows what he's talking about. "If it wasn't for Ansu, they would ask me about the one who doesn't play. The player understands that there are five changes. I think Ansu is participating. He will be more and more important. I ask for patience. Not only for Ansu, but in general. He is only 20 years old." "I am not aware that there is a campaign against him. He has tremendous passion, grit and courage. I guess the problem is that Gavi is a Barça player. If he played elsewhere it would be a virtue. He is one of the best players in Spain at the moment. And one of the best midfielders in the world today, without a doubt." "This has happened all our lives. We can make mistakes. I am the first one. You make a mistake, you ask for forgiveness and you reason. The important thing is how Ansu is. He is fine and I think he will be important in what we have left." "No, I didn't do anything. That's up to Leo. He has done everything in soccer. He has won everything. If he wants to come back and has this will, we will have to talk. If he decides he wants to come back, we will listen to him. If so, I'll be the first one to do to get him back." "We have not talked about next year. We are one step away from winning the title and you change the subject. You are specialists in changing the subject. I don't understand. All year long you criticize us, you give us a hard time and now that we are just one step away from winning something, we talk about next year's players". "We have quite a few players without a good feeling. We will try to recover them for the next matches. It will depend on their feelings. Now Frenkie and Andreas as well. Raphinha is injured..."
How is Barcelona coming?
Barcelona arrives to this match after the FIFA break, however, previously the blaugrana team would have beaten Real Madrid in the second Clasico played in these dates.
How does Elche arrive?
Elche arrives after losing two goals to zero against Real Sociedad, the team will seek to return to victory and get three points at home and with their people.
The match will be played at Estadio Martínez Valero.
The match Elche vs Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Martínez Valero, located in Elche, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Elche vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 27th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Martínez Valero, at 15:00.