LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 12:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest Seattle Sounders lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Stefan Frei, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gómez, Kelyn Rowe, Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, João Paulo, Joshua Atencio, Jordan Morris, Léo Chú and Albert Rusnák.
Stefan Frei, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar Gómez, Kelyn Rowe, Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro, João Paulo, Joshua Atencio, Jordan Morris, Léo Chú and Albert Rusnák.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Seattle Sounders FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of "The Sounders" and will be extremely important for Seattle to win. Forward Jordan Morris (#13) is a fundamental piece of the Seattle offense scoring 4 goals last game against Sporting Kansas City and is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 5 games played. Another key player for the team is Cristian Roldan (#7) who is the third highest scorer of the team with 1 goal in 5 games played. He is a critical piece in generating dangerous plays for Seattle. Lastly, Uruguayan Nicolás Lodeiro (#10) plays in the midfielder position, he is the third highest assister with 1 assist and we could see him get the second assist from him on Saturday.
Seattle Sounders FC at the tournament
"The Sounders" had a great start in Major League Soccer, is at the top of the tournament. Until week 5 of the tournament they have a total of 10 points with 3 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. They are located in the second position of the western conference and if they want to keep their place they will have to win the game. His goal is to stay in the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in MLS was on March 25, 2023, they won 4-1 against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park and thus achieved their third victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against the Seattle Sounders. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 0 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, they have 3 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 25, 2023 and resulted in a 0-0 draw against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park and thus they got their third tie in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest soccer stadium in the United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003, and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2023: LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.