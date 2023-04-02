West Ham vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Southampton on TV and in real time?
Probable Southampton:
ProbableWest Ham:
Disfalls:
Southampton: Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios and Bella-Kotchap are injured and out of the game. Che Adams is doubtful, but may play.
Retrospect:
During the last 45 games, West Ham United FC has won 19 times, there have been 12 draws and Southampton FC has won 14 times. The goal difference is 65-52 in favor of West Ham United FC.
SOUTHAMPTON:
The team even improved its scoring pattern. In the last four rounds, they managed one win and two draws. The last equalizer was hard-fought against Tottenham. They were defeated 1-0 and 3-1. However, it showed its power to react. The defeat was avoided thanks to Ward-Prowse's goal, in the 48th minute of the final phase, from a penalty kick.
WEST HAM:
Watkins scored in the 17th minute to put them ahead, but they quickly took revenge. They scored in the 26th minute when Benrahma took a penalty kick. They left the field frustrated for having put in a superior performance. Although they had the ball for less time with the ball under control (41%), West Ham created more opportunities to finish (17 to 12) and also led the rate of shots on target (6 to 4).
However, they had to settle for 24 points (six wins, six draws and 14 losses). Enough to occupy the eighteenth - penultimate - position in the English Premier League table, when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account. It is the first place in the relegation zone. It started the day 29 one point below Leicester, seventeenth and first team outside the Z3.
TIME AND PLACE!
As a home team, West Ham's performance is good. They are in thirteenth position in the Premier League home standings. Of the 39 points they played at the Olympic Stadium, they won 18 (five wins, three draws, and five losses). The team, however, cannot devote itself exclusively to the English Championship. It has focused on trying to win the European Conference League title. It has advanced to the quarterfinals. It will face Gent, from Belgium, starting April 13. The first leg will be played on the opponent's soil.
With 23 points (six wins, five draws, and 17 losses), it is in 20th place in the Premier League. As a visitor, its performance is significantly better. It is in twelfth position in the ranking of this aspect of the competition. Of the 42 points it played in column two condition, it won 13 (four wins, one draw, and nine defeats). It has scored nine goals and conceded 22.
West Ham are overwhelming favorites, especially since they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 10 am ET at Olympic Stadium in London, England.
Premier League Round 29
Date: 02 April 2023
Time: 9 am ET
Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.