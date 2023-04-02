West Ham vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM18 minutes ago

Where and how to watch West Ham vs Southampton on TV and in real time?

West Ham-Southampton
Premier League Round 29

Date: 02 April 2023

Time: 9 am ET

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, England
Broadcast: Star+.

2:55 AM23 minutes ago

When is the West Ham vs Southampton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between West Ham and Southampton will start at 10am (ET), being played at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, in the 29th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
2:50 AM28 minutes ago

Probable Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Roméo Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Che Adams.
2:45 AM33 minutes ago

ProbableWest Ham:

Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Soucek, Declan Rice, Benrhama, Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen, Danny Ings.
2:40 AM38 minutes ago

Disfalls:

West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio are injured.

Southampton: Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios and Bella-Kotchap are injured and out of the game. Che Adams is doubtful, but may play.
 

2:35 AM43 minutes ago

Retrospect:

In the last 21 meetings with West Ham United FC playing at home, West Ham United FC won 14 times, there were 2 draws and Southampton FC won 5 times. The goal difference is 44-24 in favor of West Ham United FC.

During the last 45 games, West Ham United FC has won 19 times, there have been 12 draws and Southampton FC has won 14 times. The goal difference is 65-52 in favor of West Ham United FC.

2:30 AMan hour ago

SOUTHAMPTON:

Southampton has its sole and exclusive focus on the Premier League. However, not even their managers seem to believe that the team has the capacity to escape relegation. After firing two coaches along the way, they opted not to hire a coach for the final stretch of the season. It put Rubén Sellés, an assistant, in charge on an interim basis until the end of the English Championship.

The team even improved its scoring pattern. In the last four rounds, they managed one win and two draws. The last equalizer was hard-fought against Tottenham. They were defeated 1-0 and 3-1. However, it showed its power to react. The defeat was avoided thanks to Ward-Prowse's goal, in the 48th minute of the final phase, from a penalty kick.

2:25 AMan hour ago

WEST HAM:

After making the 2021/2022 season their best Premier League campaign since using the Olympic Stadium as their home, West Ham took steps backwards in 2022/2023. They enter the final stretch of the tournament fighting to avoid relegation to the Second Division. In the last game they played in the English Championship, they were not able to impose their dominance against Aston Villa. It was a 1-1 draw.

Watkins scored in the 17th minute to put them ahead, but they quickly took revenge. They scored in the 26th minute when Benrahma took a penalty kick. They left the field frustrated for having put in a superior performance. Although they had the ball for less time with the ball under control (41%), West Ham created more opportunities to finish (17 to 12) and also led the rate of shots on target (6 to 4).

However, they had to settle for 24 points (six wins, six draws and 14 losses). Enough to occupy the eighteenth - penultimate - position in the English Premier League table, when the tie-breaker criteria are taken into account. It is the first place in the relegation zone. It started the day 29 one point below Leicester, seventeenth and first team outside the Z3.

Photo: West Ham
Photo: West Ham

 

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between West Ham and Southampton is in the 29th round of the Premier League.

As a home team, West Ham's performance is good. They are in thirteenth position in the Premier League home standings. Of the 39 points they played at the Olympic Stadium, they won 18 (five wins, three draws, and five losses). The team, however, cannot devote itself exclusively to the English Championship. It has focused on trying to win the European Conference League title. It has advanced to the quarterfinals. It will face Gent, from Belgium, starting April 13. The first leg will be played on the opponent's soil.

With 23 points (six wins, five draws, and 17 losses), it is in 20th place in the Premier League. As a visitor, its performance is significantly better. It is in twelfth position in the ranking of this aspect of the competition. Of the 42 points it played in column two condition, it won 13 (four wins, one draw, and nine defeats). It has scored nine goals and conceded 22.

West Ham are overwhelming favorites, especially since they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 10 am ET at Olympic Stadium in London, England.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the West Ham vs Southampton live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side West Ham, and who are living a terrible phase in the English Championship, being the current 18th place of the tournament. The Hammers are first in the relegation zone, but have one point less than Leicester, who has 25, the first team out of the Z-3. On the other side, Southampton is even worse, being at the bottom of the Premier League, but with only one point less than West Ham. Both teams face each other in the 29th round of the Premier League 2022/23 and want to win at all costs to get out of the relegation zone. The match between the 20th and 18th places in the English Premier League takes place at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, at 9 am ET. You can follow all the news here on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo