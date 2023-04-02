America vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

4:00 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here America vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Leon match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
3:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is America vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game America vs Leon of April 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN and ViX

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

3:50 PM3 hours ago

Last games America vs Leon

The balance has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins for the Azulcremas, two for La Fiera and a draw, remembering that the last win for the Guanajuato side at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was in the Clausura 2018 with a 1-0 victory.

León 3-2 América, Apertura 2022

América 2-0 León, Clausura 2022

León 1-1 América, Apertura 2021

America 2-1 Leon, Clausura 2021

León 3-2 América, Apertura 2020

3:45 PM3 hours ago

Key Player Leon

He has received a lot of criticism from the Panzas Verdes fans, but he is also a man who has a love affair with the goal and the more he is supplied with balls in the air, the more he can open the scoring, so Lucas Di Yorio will be the player to watch today.
3:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player America

He is having one of his best seasons with 11 goals, but he is also a guy who participates in the offensive production due to his good technique, so Henry Martin hopes to continue increasing his scoring quota this Saturday.
3:35 PM3 hours ago

Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 22 Adonis Frias, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 34 Oscar Villa, 3 Iván Moreno, 26 Fidel Ambríz, 11 Elías Hernández, 29 Lucas Romero, 18 Lucas Di Yorio, 20 José Alvarado.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

Last lineup America

33 Luis Malagón, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 3 Israel Reyes, 26 Salvador Reyes, 23 Emilio Lara, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 32 Leo Suárez, 10 Diego Valdés, 21 Henry Martín.
3:25 PM3 hours ago

Convinced of his team

If there is something that Fernando Ortiz has defended, it has been that his pupils in every game go out to win and try to do so on the field, which is why they are generally closer to obtaining good results in this way.

"I don't know if it is the best of all. I am left with the peace of mind that the team goes out to win, tries to play good soccer. We took an important step towards growing as a team and positioning ourselves a little higher to be able to grow," he commented.

3:20 PM3 hours ago

León: to strike a blow of authority

After an intermittent start in terms of results and performance, little by little, Nicolás Larcamón's León has created its own style and has already reflected it in results where it has six consecutive victories between Liga MX and Concachampions, so they are now quietly in second place and with the mission of qualifying directly to the Liguilla.
3:15 PM3 hours ago

América: to show what they are made of

After the defeat against Tuzos del Pachuca, the Águilas del América have got back on track with two wins in a row and at the home of Chivas and Tigres, so they will be looking to continue in the same vein when they face the runner-up in the competition.
3:10 PM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The America vs Leon match will be played at the Aztec Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
3:05 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: America vs Leon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
