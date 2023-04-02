America vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Leon Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is America vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN and ViX
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games America vs Leon
León 3-2 América, Apertura 2022
América 2-0 León, Clausura 2022
León 1-1 América, Apertura 2021
America 2-1 Leon, Clausura 2021
León 3-2 América, Apertura 2020
Key Player Leon
Key player America
Last lineup Leon
Last lineup America
Convinced of his team
"I don't know if it is the best of all. I am left with the peace of mind that the team goes out to win, tries to play good soccer. We took an important step towards growing as a team and positioning ourselves a little higher to be able to grow," he commented.