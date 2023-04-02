Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax as well as the latest match updates from De Adelaarshorst. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action live online at VAVEL.
How to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax?
If you want to watch the game Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax en vivo it can be followed on television through ESPN +
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax match in Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:15 hrs.
Brazil: 05:15 hrs.
Chile: 04:15 hrs.
Colombia: 04:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:15 hrs.
Spain: 12:15 hrs.
Mexico: 4:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:15 hrs.
Peru: 04:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:15 hrs.
France: 11:15 hrs.
Sweden: 11:15 hrs.
Argentina: 06:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:15 hrs.
Brazil: 05:15 hrs.
Chile: 04:15 hrs.
Colombia: 04:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:15 hrs.
Spain: 12:15 hrs.
Mexico: 4:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:15 hrs.
Peru: 04:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:15 hrs.
France: 11:15 hrs.
Sweden: 11:15 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Ajax
Brian Brobbey arrives from being concentrated with the national team of the Netherlands, although he did not play any minutes. The 21-year-old attacker has 12 goals and three assists this season. He has not started since March 2 in the quarterfinals of the Dutch Cup, where he scored his last goal.
Watch out for this player in the Go Ahead Eagles.
Bobby Adekanye, a 24-year-old midfielder who has six goals and four assists this season. The last time the Dutch player scored was on February 26th, when he contributed to his team's draw against Emmen.
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax are coming off a 2-3 loss against Feyenoord in their most recent encounter. However, this has been their only defeat in the local league this year. They are in second place with 55 points, six points behind leaders Feyenoord, who will be their opponents in the Dutch Cup next week;
How do the Go Ahead Eagles arrive?
They have just beaten Utrecht in their last match by 1-2. Although they have only won two of their last five matches, they are eleventh in the Eredivisie standings with 29 points, nine points behind the European places and eight points above the relegation places;
Background
The balance between these two teams is in favor of Ajax, who have won 54 times, eight times the GO Ahead Eagles have won, while five duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on October 1, 2022, which ended in a 1-1 draw. In the last three meetings, GO Ahead Eagles have managed to win or draw at least.
Venue: The match will be played at De Adelaarshorst, which was inaugurated in 1920 and has a capacity of 9909 spectators.
Preview of the match
Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax meet in the match corresponding to the 27th round of the Eredivisie;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax match in Eredivisie.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here from VAVEL.