Spezia vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

What time is Spezia vs Salernitana in Serie A?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Salernitana
Boulauye Día, Villarreal's player on loan at Salernitana. The 26-year-old forward has 10 goals and four assists this season. He comes from playing with the national team of Senegal where he has scored two goals during this season;
Watch out for this player at Spezia
M'Bala Nzola is the top scorer of this team with 14 goals and three assists. The 26-year-old striker is an Angola international and has not scored since March 10, when he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot against Inter Milan.
How does Salernitana arrive?
They have three draws in a row and four consecutive matches without defeat. In the Serie A standings they are sixteenth with 27 points, eight points clear of the relegation places.
How does Spezia arrive?
The Spezia comes from losing by the minimum against Sassuolo in the most recent encounter. They have won only one match out of the last 10 they have played. They currently occupy the tenth position in Serie A with 24 points, five points above the relegation places;
Background
A total of 22 meetings between these two teams with a favorable balance for Spezia, who have won 11 times, seven times Salernitana have won, while four duels have ended in a draw. These two teams have not met since October 2022 in a match that Salernitana won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at the Alberto Picco Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1919 and has a capacity for 1,466 spectators.
Preview of the match
Spezia and Salernitana will face each other in the match corresponding to the 28th matchday of Serie A;
