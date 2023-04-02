Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
6:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Newcastle vs Manchester United Live Score in Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Manchester United match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Newcastle vs Manchester United match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Manchester United of April 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 11:30 AM on NBC and Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video

Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

5:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Newcastle vs Manchester United

The advantage has been clear for the Red Devils in the last five matches with a balance of three wins to two defeats, highlighting that they have not known defeat since 2019.

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United, EFL Cup Final 2023

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United, 2022 Premier League season

Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United, 2022 Premier League season

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United, 2021 Premier League season

Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United, 2021 Premier League season

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has had a great season, who has had a love affair with the goal and has been a key player for the rebirth of the Red Devils in this campaign, to make them forget as quickly as possible the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Newcastle

Little by little the Swedish Alexander Isak is starting to be a man of relevance in the center of the attack and in the last game he scored a brace to get the win, so he will be the element to follow for this game.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Manchester United

1 David de Gea, 6 Lisandro Martinez, 5 Harry Maguire, 23 Luke Shaw, 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 8 Bruno Fernandes, 15 Marcel Sabitzer, 39 Scott McTominay, 27 Wout Weghorst, 10 Marcus Rashford, 25 Jadon Sancho.
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Newcastle

22 Nick Pope, 4 Sven Botman, 5 Fabian Schär, 33 Dan Burn 33', 2 Kieran Trippier, 39 Bruno Guimarães, 28 Joe Willock, 36 Sean Longstaff, 14 Alexander Isak, 10 Allan Saint-Maximin, 23 Jacob Murphy.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Not to be overconfident

Head coach Erik ten Hag indicated that there are no easy games and falling into overconfidence, as happened to them a few weeks ago against Liverpool, could be one of the worst options.

"There are no easy games. So, we have to perform and reach our best level, because it's all about us. If we don't, we know we can be punished and lose heavily, so we have to avoid that. We have to be ready and recover to move on to the second part of our rehabilitation," he commented.

5:20 AM3 hours ago

Manchester United: getting into rhythm

After this break due to the FIFA Date, Manchester United will probably no longer be able to catch up with the Premier League leaders, but they are still alive in other competitions and this game will allow them to get into rhythm for the following competitions already mentioned.
5:15 AM3 hours ago

Newcastle United: climbing positions

Newcastle United is having one of its best campaigns in recent years and is located in fifth place, but with the hope of catching up with Tottenham and overcoming that fourth step to think about Champions League positions, but the rival will not be easy remembering that a few weeks ago they lost the Carabao Cup Final.
5:10 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Newcastle vs Manchester United match will be played at the St James Park Stadium, in Newcastle, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
5:05 AM3 hours ago

