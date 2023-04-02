Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Napoli vs AC Milan match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs AC Milan of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
AC Milan: 5:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:45 PM on Bein Sports
Spain: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 5:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 6:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Napoli vs AC Milan
The visitors have won the most recent five meetings, with the balance favoring the Neapolitans with three wins and two defeats. In 2020 was the last game that did not end in a win for the visitors (2-2).
Milan 1-2 Napoli, 2022 Serie A season
Napoli 0-1 AC Milan, season 2022 Serie A
Milan 0-1 Napoli, season 2021 Serie A
Milan 0-1 Napoli, season 2021 Serie A
Napoli 1-3 AC Milan, season 2020 Serie A
Key Player AC Milan
After overcoming injuries and despite his seniority, the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still an important man who can make a difference at any time on the field, especially because of his height in the box.
Key player Napoli
Mexico's Hirving Lozano has been one of the best players with the Aztec National Team and now he will be looking to continue his good moment with his team to win a couple of titles that would be historic for this institution.
Last lineup AC Milan
16 Mike Maignan, 28 Malick Thiaw, 23 Fikayo Tomori, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 8 Sandro Tonali, 4 Ismaël Bennacer, 5 Fodé Ballo-Touré, 56 Alexis Saelemaekers, 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 17 Rafael Leão, 10 Brahim Díaz.
Last lineup Napoli
1 Alex Meret, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathías Olivera, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 11 Hirving Lozano.
AC Milan: for second place
Although the fight for the title seems impossible, AC Milan's mission will be to stay in second place in the overall table and this Sunday they have an unbeatable opportunity to take a solid step towards this goal, remembering that they are fourth in the table, 4 points behind runner-up Lazio.
Napoli: another blow to the leadership
Due to the large gap at the top, it is only a matter of time or days before Napoli wins the scudetto again in Italy, but this Sunday's match against a direct rival could be key to extend this advantage even further and give a taste of what the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals will be like.
In 16 days
Three times in 16 days these two teams will face each other. First this Sunday in Serie A and then with the two UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final games, which will guarantee that there will be an Italian team once again among the top 4 in European soccer.
The Kick-off
The Napoli vs AC Milan match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
