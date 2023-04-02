Atlas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM29 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Atlas vs Chivas game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Jalisco Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:55 PM34 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atlas vs Chivas live online

The match will be televised on TUDN and Azteca.
Atlas vs Chivas can be tuned in from the live streams of VIX and Azteca.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
5:50 PM39 minutes ago

Watch out for this Chivas player

Alexis Vega, forward. Chivas' 10 has returned from his prolonged injury, after the defeat against América, the questioned player will have to give a great duel and take the victory with Chivas, that victory could give the team the necessary encouragement to close the tournament in the best way and seek to qualify directly, in addition he has the responsibility of not having Guzmán on the field.
5:45 PM44 minutes ago

Watch out for this Atlas player

Julian Quiñones, forward. Multi-champion in Mexican soccer, he has finished exploiting all his conditions in the red and black team, in his last years he has demonstrated his great level and for this new tournament he is not being the exception, in twelve games he has scored 5 goals and one assist, without a doubt he is in his best moment of his career.
5:40 PMan hour ago

Last Chivas lineup

Jimenez, Calderon, Orozco, Sepulveda, Mozo, Guzman, Gonzalez, Alvarado, Cisneros, Rios, Cisneros.
5:35 PMan hour ago

Last Atlas lineup

Vargas, Abella, Santamaría, Nervo, Reyes, Márquez, Zaldívar, Martínez, Trejo, Furch, Quiñones.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Background

Chivas 1-1 Atlas

Atlas 1-1 Chivas

Chivas 1-2 Atlas

Atlas 1-1 Chivas

Chivas 0-1 Atlas

5:25 PMan hour ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Cesar Ramos. Assistants: Alberto Morin and Jessica Morales. Fourth official: Víctor Caceres.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Chivas to recover the season

Chivas has already demonstrated that it can compete at a high level in Liga MX, the deep changes had caused a great reaction in the team, the results were being much better than other beginnings of the tournament, Chivas accumulated 7 matches without losing and that had placed it in third place in the general table, it was the defeat against Puebla when the team began to show its offensive deficiencies, Chivas had had a good tournament despite not having JJ Macías and Alexis Vega, the first was expected to return for this tournament, but he had another injury that will keep him away for 9 more months, Vega has already returned and played the second half of the Clasico Nacional, with this return Chivas could be more offensive, after the great controversy that will keep him away for 9 more months, Vega has already returned and played the second half of the Clásico Nacional, with this return Chivas could be more offensive, after the great controversy that Vega generated with some statements and the tough defeat against América, Chivas seems to be at risk, currently Chivas is in 7th place with 21 points, this Clásico Tapatío could be a breakthrough for the Rojiblancos, since their schedule in the last few days seems complicated.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Atlas in danger

Atlas has not been able to find the rhythm it had in the bicampeonato, the team has been going through a very bad streak since last season, last tournament with Diego Cocca a change was noticed and that was reflected in the position at the end of the tournament, now in a new tournament and with a new coach, the team continues to fall short, the strangest thing is that the team is practically the same that won the two leagues, it was already rumored weeks ago that the coach could be replaced, The Rojinegros hit rock bottom when at the beginning of the month, Olimpia beat them in the first leg of the CONCACAF CL, and it was expected that they would be dismissed, however they gave him confidence and in the second leg they won 4-0, currently the team is in 12th place with only 2 wins and 6 ties, their most recent league match was against Puebla and they won 4-0, now they have a big test against Chivas.
Atlas wants to win/Image: AtlasFC
Atlas wants to win/Image: AtlasFC
5:10 PMan hour ago

A Classic of more than three points

The Clasico Tapatio will be played in this 13th round of the Liga MX, the duel will have a great flavor because neither team is going through its best moment and will seek to get the 3 points to regain confidence, also Chivas has not been able to defeat the Rojinegros in the last five games, so the pride of both teams will also be played on the field, the duel lends itself to be very intense and the teams must take advantage of their chances in front of goal.
5:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Atlas vs Chivas, corresponding to the Liga MX 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Jalisco at 21:10.
VAVEL Logo