PSG vs Lyon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

Tune in here PSG vs Lyon in Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Lyon match in the Ligue 1.
What time is PSG vs Lyon match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Lyon of April 02nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 13:45 hours
Paraguay: 13:45 hours
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how PSG vs Lyon and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch PSG vs Lyon in streaming, it will be tuned on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 101st meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to get off to a good start in this match and win the three points, leaving PSG with 44 wins, 26 draws and 30 victories for Lyon.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 3 wins for PSG, 1 for Lyon and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 18 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 9 Jan, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lyon, 19 Sep, 2021, France Ligue 1
Lyon 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Mar, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon, 13 Dec, 2020, France Ligue 1
How are PSG coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Nantes, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Paris Saint-Germain 0-2 Stade Rennais, 19 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Brest 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 11 Mar, 2023, France Ligue 1
Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Nantes, 4 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 26 Feb, 2023, France Ligue 1
How are Lyon coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Angers, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lyon 1-1 Nantes, 17 Mar, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lille 3-3 Lyon, Mar 10, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lyon 0-0 Lorient, Mar 5, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lyon 2-1 Grenoble, 28 Feb, 2023, Coupe de France
Angers 1-3 Lyon, 25 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
The 24 year old French striker, Kylian Mbappé has been performing well, the striker has played his 24th game in all competitions, 22 as a starter and second as a substitute, achieving scoring 19 goals in Ligue 1 and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay on top of the French league and be able to harvest one more title.
Watch out for this Lyon player
The French striker, Alexandre Lacazette, 31 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 24 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 17 goals in the tournament and 4 assists in Ligue 1 with Lyon, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
PSG wants to buy the Stade de France
PSG wants to buy the Stade de France, in order to move to a bigger and more modern venue than the Parc des Princes, L'Équipe newspaper reported. The club intends to participate in the bidding for the operation of the venue, after the current operating contract ends in July 2025.