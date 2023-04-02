Monaco vs Strasbourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Monaco vs Strasbourg live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Monaco vs Strasbourg can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
What time is the Monaco vs Strasbourg matchday 29 of the Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time for the Monaco vs Strasbourg match on April 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 am
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 14:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 09:00 hours
South Africa: 9:00 a.m.
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Monaco Statement
Philippe Clement spoke ahead of the match: "I am very happy that the club is very transparent about this. I've had a lot of contact with the president (Dmitry Rybolovlev) and Paul over the last few months. We talked about many things, about finding the successor. I'm also involved and I'm happy to be involved in the process of finding the successor; that's not the case at every club." "He is not finished here at Monaco, he has only said that he will not extend his contract, despite the president's wishes. He didn't want to extend for family reasons. He is very motivated to find his successor. It is possible that he will work on finding his successor for many months." "Yesterday we had a meeting with the group to talk about the end of the season. There are ten finals left and we have to play hard. The important thing is to manage to plant our principles of play. There is a big difference with last season, especially from the accounting point of view there is that we carry 13 more points in the same period." "We didn't expect to see Strasbourg struggling so much in the league, especially when you look at the quality of the squad. They are a difficult team to maneuver in duels and they have an effective attacking duo in crosses and long passes."
How is Strasbourg coming along?
Strasbourg beat Auxerre two goals to zero, the team will go all out to score goals and climb the table to give a joy.
How do Monaco arrive?
Monaco arrives to this match after a draw against Spezia by the minimum, in this match they will be looking for three points.
The match will be played at the Louis II Stadium.
The Monaco vs Strasbourg match will be played at the Louis II Stadium, located in Monaco, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Monaco vs Strasbourg live stream, corresponding to the matchday 29 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade Louis II, at 11:00.