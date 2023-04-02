Atletico Madrid vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Betis live online
The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.
Atletico Madrid vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
What time is the match Atletico Madrid vs Betis matchday 29 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Betis match on April 2, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 1:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Atlético Madrid Statements
Diego Simeone spoke before this match: "We will work so that we can find the player who was especially in France, in Lyon, because there he showed his ability and physical strength," he said about the Dutchman, who has arrived "with a lot of enthusiasm" and "eager to recover his best version". Mario Hermoso also spoke to the media: "You always think about a lot of things as the season progresses, when markets are opening up. The player wants to play, wants to feel important, wants to feel happy and to prove himself, which is complicated. If they don't put you in, it's very difficult to do it and that's what has pushed me to return to my position. To feel useful again, but not important, because I have always considered it important. But it is true that everything is much nicer when you compete, when you play, when you win, when things go well for the team and when the team gives the image it has been giving since the beginning of the year, and well, let's hope it continues in that line". "I want to keep enjoying Atlético de Madrid, keep enjoying my teammates. What comes after 2024 is not my business, that's up to the club. They are the ones who have the decision to know what they want to do, but while there is still time.... There is this half year and another one ahead. These are situations that also occur today in the market". "Very professional as he has always been. When there is professional respect, it is much easier. That's what guides you on a day-to-day basis, the professional relationship, the respect, the work, and from there, everything is easier. In the end, when you have such a personal relationship between players, coaching staff and others, it is not the same to be able to compete, to be able to demand, to not go beyond that line of respect, of admiration between player-coaching staff and coaching staff-player." "I have been very attentive to the list to be able to feel part of the national team as it was in his day. There is nothing I like more than representing my country, which is the most beautiful thing that exists and I think that feeling has been lost little by little. And then for the option of being able to get on that list, and if not for me, for teammates I have had in other teams, in the locker room. I didn't take a Bajozano, there are other teammates and players who do well. The coach decides at all times what he wants, but it is true that being in the moment in which I was I expected at least to be able to be and participate in that list".
How does Betis arrive?
Betis beat Mallorca by the minimum in the last match, however, Pellegrini's team will go all out to return home with the three points.
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
Atletico Madrid defeated Valencia by three goals to zero, giving a pleasant match and adding points and goals in search of three points.
The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
The Atlético Madrid vs Betis match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Atletico Madrid vs Betis live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the 29th matchday of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, at 15:00.