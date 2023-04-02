Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Feyenoord lineup
This was the last lineup that Slot fielded. This was his starting eleven: Wellenreuther, Geertruida, Trquner, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Szymanski, Kokcü, Jahanbaksh, Idrissi and Giménez.
Last Sparta Rotterdam lineup
This was Steijn's last lineup. This was his starting eleven: Olij, Sambo, Vriends, Eerdhuijzen, Pinto, Van Mullem, Kitolano, Van Crooij, Vershueren, Saito and Lauritsen.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord of 2nd April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Feyenoord standings
On the other hand, Feyenoord is in first place in the Eredivisie. The victory in their last match against their pursuers, Ajax, gave them an even wider cushion of six points. Slot's team has 61 points, six points behind the chasing Ajax. On the road, they are the second best away team in the competition with 30 points out of a possible 29, having won nine times, three draws and one defeat.
Sparta standings
Sparta are in the hunt for a European position for next season. The home side has 46 points which puts them in sixth place. They are seven points behind third place, a Conference League position. They have won three consecutive matches and are now in a good position to clinch a place in the next round against the leaders. At home, they have collected 26 points out of a possible 39 as they have won eight games, two draws and three defeats.
Feyenoord's last match
Feyenoord won in their last match against one of their biggest rivals in Dutch soccer, Ajax. Slot's side traveled to the Johan Cruyff Arena where they won 2-3 after two goals from the home side. Feyenoord started winning with Giménez's goal in the fifth minute of the match. Shortly after, Edson Álvarez equalized with an assist from Berghuis. Before the end of the first half, the home side turned the score around with a goal from Tadic. The score was 2-1 at halftime, but everything changed again in the second half of the match. Just after coming back from the changing rooms, Szymanski tied the match again in the 52nd minute. The third and final goal would not come until the last stretch of the match. Geertruida sealed the game with his goal in the 86th minute to give his team three very important points.
Sparta's last match
Sparta Rotterdam won 0-2 against their previous opponents, who were Emmen in a match corresponding to the 27th matchday of the Eredivisie. Both goals came on the brink of the two halves. The first goal came in the 44th minute thanks to Saito and the second late in the game with a goal by Van Crooij. The home side tried to equalize but failed to capitalize on any of the chances they had. With this victory, the Rotherham team continues its winning streak in search of those places that will qualify them to the European positions for next season.