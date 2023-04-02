Rio Ave vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Speak up, Luis Freire!

“We are in one of the best moments in terms of football played, group, commitment and we have our personality and identity. For this reason, more than facing an opponent who is leader of the championship, we are very focused on our game plan and we worked very well in this stop, with a preparation game, but we are focused on what is important. our game, our championship and our interests, knowing that this is It is the best team in the championship and the leader of the competition”, he said.

“We have a way of playing and we are not going to change it because of the opponent A, B or C. The team has improved in this second round and even against opponents of this quality, which are always With very big challenges, we also have the opportunity to demonstrate that we have quality and competence”, he added.

Probable Rio Ave!

Jhonatan; Pantalon, Aderllan, William; Costinha, Graça, Gomes, Guga, Ronaldo; Pereira, Boateng. 
How do you get to Rio Ave?

Rio Ave has a good season. The team has 33 points and occupies the eighth place in the national competition, where it won the last two games.
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

''We are happy for the healthy return of the international players, we spent a few days working with all the players, the team did very well in training, very focused and the quality [of the work] was good. Are we ready for tomorrow? [Sunday]. Of course, after the break for the national teams games, there is a always a challenge as we lost a bit of pace, but what I saw in practice was really good. We know we're going to play against a very good team, especially at home, where it's the best team. very strong. When we look at Rio Ave's games against the teams that are in the first places of the Championship, we see that [the players] are very disciplined, aggressive, play physical football, have a lot of quality in attack and with different weapons.   It's an easy game, but we need to win, from the three points, we're very focused and we want to have a good game.''

''I won't reveal the eleven... We know this is the case. like this. In my opinion, Florentino has developed a lot this season, his style of play is very good. that of a ball retriever, is It is very aggressive in duels, but it is playing much smarter, he makes fewer fouls. This means there's been a development, we've been talking about it. I think he will be. able to play 90 minutes without getting a yellow card.''

''I hope so, that's why I signed the contract. For me it was a very easy decision.   I had said that there was a lot of time because the contract did not end this year, but the Club asked me. I liked that they wanted to extend my contract, I spoke with my family and then it was an easy decision. I really like being at Benfica, I believe in the Club, in the Benfica fans, in the team, in the players, in the people... It is a fantastic place to live football and fight for titles. That’s why the decision was made very quickly, and that’s why? is a topic that is It is closed and we are thinking about playing good football in the coming years. Now, we have to focus on the next game, is it? what are we doing. I'm completely focused, with tunnel vision on tomorrow's game. [Sunday].''

''Why are you here?   It’s easy to talk. I have an excellent relationship with the people responsible for Benfica, with President Rui Costa and with Lourenço Coelho. É It's easy to talk to them, and when they asked me I respected the question. It was easy to answer, we found a good solution for both sides.     If this is something for the future and does not affect the current situation, it was the right time to talk about it.''

''It was very clear. We are in a very good situation. When we talked last summer about coming to Benfica, it came true. Now, we're back to talking and we understand that it's important. It's a good solution for both parties. That's why we are talking about a long-term contract. They expect good football and titles. That's why we're at Benfica, we know what Benfiquistas want. É Very clear. I see the Club’s potential from the beginning and I am convinced that we are capable of making the supporters happy. That's what we talked about.''

''Already was at;   this is a good reason to revisit the question. Right now I'm concentrating on the end of the season, but I'll think about it later, maybe it would be good to learn Portuguese because I'll be spending at least three more years in Portugal. It would be great to learn this language, I hope to succeed.''

Benfica likely!

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, David Neres, Rafa Silva; Gonçalo Ramos. 
How does Benfica arrive?

 Benfica arrives for the confrontation with a lot of morale. The team has won its last seven games, including Primeira Liga and Champions League, where it qualified for the quarterfinals.    It is the clear leader of the competition with 68 points, 10 more than Porto.
GAMES OF THE ROUND

The game will be played at Arches Stadium,

The Rio Ave vs Benfica game will be played at Arches Stadium, with a capacity of 5.250 people.
