Rio Ave vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Rio Ave vs Benfica Live Score Here
Speak up, Luis Freire!
“We have a way of playing and we are not going to change it because of the opponent A, B or C. The team has improved in this second round and even against opponents of this quality, which are always With very big challenges, we also have the opportunity to demonstrate that we have quality and competence”, he added.
Probable Rio Ave!
How do you get to Rio Ave?
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
''I won't reveal the eleven... We know this is the case. like this. In my opinion, Florentino has developed a lot this season, his style of play is very good. that of a ball retriever, is It is very aggressive in duels, but it is playing much smarter, he makes fewer fouls. This means there's been a development, we've been talking about it. I think he will be. able to play 90 minutes without getting a yellow card.''
''I hope so, that's why I signed the contract. For me it was a very easy decision. I had said that there was a lot of time because the contract did not end this year, but the Club asked me. I liked that they wanted to extend my contract, I spoke with my family and then it was an easy decision. I really like being at Benfica, I believe in the Club, in the Benfica fans, in the team, in the players, in the people... It is a fantastic place to live football and fight for titles. That’s why the decision was made very quickly, and that’s why? is a topic that is It is closed and we are thinking about playing good football in the coming years. Now, we have to focus on the next game, is it? what are we doing. I'm completely focused, with tunnel vision on tomorrow's game. [Sunday].''
''Why are you here? It’s easy to talk. I have an excellent relationship with the people responsible for Benfica, with President Rui Costa and with Lourenço Coelho. É It's easy to talk to them, and when they asked me I respected the question. It was easy to answer, we found a good solution for both sides. If this is something for the future and does not affect the current situation, it was the right time to talk about it.''
''It was very clear. We are in a very good situation. When we talked last summer about coming to Benfica, it came true. Now, we're back to talking and we understand that it's important. It's a good solution for both parties. That's why we are talking about a long-term contract. They expect good football and titles. That's why we're at Benfica, we know what Benfiquistas want. É Very clear. I see the Club’s potential from the beginning and I am convinced that we are capable of making the supporters happy. That's what we talked about.''
''Already was at; this is a good reason to revisit the question. Right now I'm concentrating on the end of the season, but I'll think about it later, maybe it would be good to learn Portuguese because I'll be spending at least three more years in Portugal. It would be great to learn this language, I hope to succeed.''