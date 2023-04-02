Toluca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Toluca vs Tigres live of the Liga MX Clausura 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Toluca vs Tigres live corresponding to Matchday 13 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Nemesio Díez Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Tigres online and live from the Clausura 2023?
This is the start time of the Toluca vs Tigres match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Chile: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours on Claro Sports
US (ET): 14 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 19 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on TUDN
Paraguay: 15 hours on Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Andre Pierre Gignac, a must see player!
The Tigres striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian started the season in good shape, so far with 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played . The Frenchman continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the team's aspirations in order to get into the Liga MX league. Gignac will have to manage to work more with Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova and Nico Ibañez to create an offensive of fear.
How does Tigres arrive?
Los Tigres arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important change in the team to be sought, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Marco "Chima" Ruíz and players like Diego Lainez, Nicolas Ibañez and Fernando Gorriarán also arrived to reinforce , mainly, the team's offense. The Tigers have a deep squad and it is expected that it will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as they went on a 3-game losing streak in their last 4 games against Chivas, América and Monterrey. The Tigers are in sixth place in the Clausura 2023 with 21 units, after 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. Until now, the team has begun to adapt to the playing style of the Mexican coach and has begun to show positive improvement after qualifying for the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Tigers will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Leo Fernandez, a must see player!
The Diablos Rojos striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Uruguayan started the season in good shape, so far with 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 games disputed. Leo Fernández is becoming a fundamental piece of the Diablos' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be essential for the Toluqueños' aspirations for the MX League title. Fernández will have to manage to work more with Carlos González and Jean Meneses to create an offensive of fear.
How does Toluca get here?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Clausura 2022 outside the playoffs, the team finished with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the MX League. This was one of the most important factors for an important change in the team to be sought. Players like Jean Meneses, Carlos González, Tiago Volpi and Andres Mosquera arrived to reinforce, mainly, the team's offense. The reported casualties are those of Alexis Canelo, Brian Samudio, Óscar Venegas and more. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by winning in its first commitments against Necaxa and Atlas, since then it has achieved other mostly positive results and only adds 1 loss against America. Currently the team is in fourth place in the table with 22 points, after 6 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.
Where's the game?
The Nemesio Díez Stadium located in the city of Toluca will host this duel between two teams that seek to start the regular season of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs. Tigres match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. The match will take place at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, at 2 o'clock.